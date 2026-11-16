Newsom visits Ukraine, says its people shouldn’t have to wonder if they stand alone

Gov. Gavin Newsom walks with Lviv Oblast Gov. Maksym Kozytskyy among the flag-lined graves of fallen Ukrainian soldiers at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Gov. Gavin Newsom made a surprise stop in Ukraine over the weekend where he voiced his support for the country in its long-running war with Russia and announced California’s donation of more than 1,300 hospital beds and other medical supplies.

The visit, taking place days before President Trump is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China, continues to position the governor as the president’s opposite as Newsom eyes a possible 2028 run.

“No people fighting for their freedom should have to wonder whether they stand alone,” Newsom said in a statement. “California stands with Ukraine.”

Advertisement

The governor praised the Ukrainian people’s commitment to fighting for their freedom and democracy and said their courage must be met with enduring support. He recently said he’ll make a decision in early January on his long teased presidential candidacy.

Trump, who is pushing for a negotiated end to the protracted conflict, holds a tense relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and has blamed the leader for refusing to make concessions to end the war. Trump met with a Putin envoy at the White House earlier this month after easing diesel export sanctions on Russia in October.

Newsom stopped in the Lviv, the capital of California’s sister-state region Lviv Oblast, on Sunday while traveling from the United Nations COP31 climate conference in Turkey.

Advertisement

Though Newsom has no official foreign relations duty as governor he has frequently sought to make a name for himself as a leader on the international stage, touting California’s economic might and the strength of its clean energy and technology industries.

His office waited until the governor departed the war-torn country to announce the visit and share details of his busy agenda, which included paying respects to fallen soldiers, touring a rehabilitation center for people injured in the war and visiting defense technology companies.

He met with Lviv Oblast Gov. Maksym Kozytskyy and other Ukranian officials to discuss how California can support Ukranian independence and cooperate on energy security, according to his office.

“It was an honor to meet Governor Kozytskyy and to see Lviv through his eyes,” Newsom said in a statement. “Our time together was moving and inspiring. I left with hope because a people this determined to live free will persevere.”

On Friday and Saturday, Newsom visited Poland where he told Ukrainian and American energy officials that “California remains a stable partner regardless of the whiplash in Washington, D.C.”

California began providing medical aid to Ukraine through the humanitarian nonprofit organization Direct Relief at the outset of the conflict in 2022. The most recent donation includes more than 1,300 hospital beds, 20 portable generators and thousands of wound care kits.

Advertisement

The state is also donating a 50-bed deployable medical station equipped with oxygen concentrators, wheelchairs and other medical supplies.

Newsom’s European swing possibly marks his last international trip as California’s leader before he reaches his eight-year term limit and steps down in the new year.