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Republican incumbent Rep. Jay Obernolte has defeated his Democratic challenger in a close race for an Inland Empire congressional seat.

The Associated Press on Monday called the election for Obernolte, who was leading by just a few thousand votes over Tessa Lynn Hodge, a social worker from Victorville.

With Obernolte’s win, California Republicans will hold four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives in the upcoming session, half of its current number and another dramatic setback for the GOP in California.

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Obernolte, 56, faced a tight contest despite running in a Republican-majority district.

California Democratic leaders last year added Republican voters to Congressional District 23 with the goal of making it a safe “red” seat, part of a broader strategy of consolidating GOP voters in order to create more Democratic-leaning districts.

The redrawn districts were intended to boost the Democratic Party’s numbers in the U.S. House of Representatives after Trump cajoled Texas into carving out districts more favorable to Republicans.

Some 37% of voters claim GOP registration in District 23, while Democrats make up 32% and voters with no party preference make up 21%.

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Obernolte, who lives in Big Bear Lake, was first elected to Congress in 2020. He previously served in the state Assembly.

