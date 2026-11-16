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Southern California is bracing for back to back storms this week including the first significant atmospheric river storm of the season, with forecasters warning of the potential for flooding, rockslides and debris flows near recent burn scars.

The second, stronger storm forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday could result in the most significant widespread rainfall of the season thus far across much of Southern California, including parts of Los Angeles County, according to UC Agriculture and Natural Resources climate scientist Daniel Swain.

The notable part won’t be total accumulation but how quickly the rain may fall — a narrow but intense band of heavy rainfall, possibly with embedded thunderstorms, could drop most of the total over just a few hours, he told The Times in an email. That’s because, in addition to a moderately strong cold front, there’s more moisture and heat along the Southern California coastline than usual due to the record-shattering marine heat wave, he wrote.

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“This extra ‘juice’ might be a bit of a signature of storms during our very strong El Niño winter this year to an even greater extent than we’ve seen during historical very strong [El Niño] events,” he wrote.

Communities up and down the state have been preparing for the El Niño winter for some time now, and this week was no exception.

Cities including Huntington Beach, Long Beach and Seal Beach were giving out free sandbags and encouraging residents to protect their properties from potential flooding. In Long Beach, crews were inspecting and testing water pumps and drainage infrastructure, clearing debris from storm drains, pre-positioning barricades and equipment like mobile pumps and building and maintaining sand berms, spokesperson Laath Martin wrote in an email.

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Forecasters warned that a series of swells would continue to create large surf and dangerous conditions along the coast through the week, especially along west- to northwest-facing shores. A possible storm event next week “will coincide with king tides and bears watching as it may be more impactful,” said state climatologist Michael Anderson in a statement.

The storm expected to drench the region later this week could be the first of the season to bring widespread moderate to heavy rain and high elevation mountain snow, with rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches in most areas and 2 to 5 inches for south- and southwest-facing mountain slopes and foothills, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s preceded by a weaker storm that brought scattered showers to the region starting Monday, with rainfall totals forecast to amount to less than half an inch, although some areas could receive brief, heavier downpours.

The Weather Service predicted a 20% to 30% of snow showers with little to no accumulation across higher mountains near Interstate 5 and eastern Los Angeles County. Forecasters were also calling for gusty winds and a slight chance of thunderstorms over southern and eastern L.A. County, including coastal areas, due to atmospheric instability combined with ocean waters warmed by a marine heat wave, El Niño and climate change.

That comes amid a season of wild weather driven in part by the historically strong El Niño, with record-warm ocean temperatures helping to fuel an unprecedented October heat wave, record-breaking high tides and a series of tropical storm and hurricane remnants that dumped rain and whipped up waves.

Coastal areas were battered by high surf over the weekend, prompting the closure of beaches and piers and an evacuation warning for a stretch of coast near Capitola.

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Although some uncertainty remained Monday, peak rain rates during the second storm could reach a half-inch to an inch an hour, with brief heavy downpours continuing Thursday, the Weather Service said.

The Weather Service was calling for at least a 15% chance — 5% in far interior areas — of excessive rainfall that could result in flooding and raise the risk of debris flows near recent burn scars. The threat was expected to be greatest as early as Wednesday afternoon for the Central Coast and Wednesday night for areas to the south, according to the forecast. The rain could also cause rockslides, especially along canyon roadways, according to the forecast.

Peak wind gusts were expected to reach 30 to 50 mph — 40 to 60 mph across mountains and interior foothills — which combined with rain-loosened soils could increase the risk of downed trees and power outages, the forecast states.

“It’s still kind of a dynamic situation,” said Ryan Kittell, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “If you live near any recent burn scars, listen to local officials. With this type of rain there’s certainly a concern.”

Snow levels were expected to lower to 6,000 to 7,500 feet, with heavy accumulations possible above 8,000 feet and light accumulations as low as 6,500 feet, according to the Weather Service.

Big Bear was expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snow in populated areas Thursday, while Wrightwood could also get a trace, forecasters said.

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Farther north, the Sierra Nevada was expected to receive 1 to 2 feet of snow above 5,000 feet, with a 50% chance of more than 6 feet at the highest elevations, according to the Weather Service. A winter storm watch was in place there from Wednesday to Friday morning.

Temperatures were expected to be below normal Monday and become cooler into Tuesday, with interior areas recording overnight lows in the 30s, and coastal areas in the 40s and 50s. That could create frost in areas including the Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley and interior San Luis Obispo County, according to the Weather Service. Highs on Wednesday were expected to be in the 50s and 60s, according to the forecast.

Conditions were expected to dry off by Friday, but light showers could return Sunday, primarily across the Central Coast, according to the Weather Service.

Along the coast, one ocean swell was expected to peak Monday, with another expected late Wednesday night through Thursday. That could flood low-lying beach walkways and parking lots, especially in the early afternoon near high tide, according to the forecast. The large surf was also expected to continue to create dangerous rip currents and sneaker waves.

The Central Coast was at highest risk, with waves of 10 to 15 feet and local sets up to 20 feet on Monday, according to the Weather Service. A coastal flood advisory was in effect there until Monday night.

Dangerous breaking waves continued to threaten the entrances of the Ventura and Morro Bay harbors, with mariners advised to steer clear.

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High surf advisories were also in effect for west-facing beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, as well as coastal areas of Orange and San Diego counties, with large waves expected through at least Tuesday and possibly Thursday, according to the Weather Service.

“If you go down near the beach,” Kittell said, “stay far away from the waves and admire them from a distance.”