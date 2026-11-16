The UC Riverside Police Department arrested a university “affiliate” in connection with a campus burglary and embezzlement investigation involving more than $800,000 in university property.

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The UC Riverside Police Department has arrested a 40–year-old man in connection with a burglary and embezzlement investigation involving more than $800,000 in university property.

The police department provided little information about the case on Facebook, stating only that the man was a “university affiliate” and had stolen computer components from the university beginning in June.

In the Thursday post, published six days after the man was arrested, said detectives they were able to recover more than $600,000 in computer equipment and software.

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The department’s post, however, did not identify the man or his affiliation with the university. Instead, the department shared photos showing the rear seat of a gray Volkswagen sedan packed with computer equipment and a separate photo of cash totaling more than $35,000.

John Warren, spokesman for UC Riverside, identified the suspect as Daniel Dong Ho Chang, 40, of Yucaipa. He said he did not know how he was affiliated with the university.

Warren said the stolen property belonged to the Marlan and Rosemary Bourns College of Engineering. He said Chang had been charged with burglary, theft of proprietary information and embezzlement.

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A spokesperson for the Riverside District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to questions about the case.

Chang’s family did not immediately respond to a request for comment.