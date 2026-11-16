Law enforcement stand guard during a lockdown at Walnut High School after reports of a gun and bomb.

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Walnut High School went on lockdown and sheriff’s deputies rushed to the campus Monday morning after officials received reports of someone with a gun and a bomb, officials said.

One person was detained on campus, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said they’re looking into whether the 911 call that prompted the swift police response was a “swatting” attempt.

“No weapons were found,” said Deputy Kari Mercer. “It sounds like it’s just a swatting call.”

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Deputies were called to the school on 400 N. Pierre Road in Walnut about 10 a.m. after receiving a call of an armed individual on campus, Mercer said.

The school went on lockdown and a shelter-in-place order was issued, she said.

During that time, one student was detained, she said.

That student was described in the 911 call as the individual who was armed with a bomb and a gun, but deputies found no weapons, Mercer said. It was not immediately clear if that student was released or arrested.

Law enforcement agencies have had to deal with “swatting” calls and other hoax reports. In similar past incidents, police have received calls of armed individuals or violent incidents, sparking police to respond with a large number of officers and vehicles.

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Past incidents have included calls at hospitals, places of worship and the homes of celebrities and politicians.

In a statement late Monday morning, the city of Walnut said deputies determined there was no threat to the area, but that deputies would remain on scene.