A film production takes place at Woodland Hills Country Club recently. The Country club is the site of the Woodland Hills Project, a private proposal to redevelop a 20-acre portion of the 93-acre course into a mixed-income residential community.

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Birdie. Eagle. Mountain lion.

All three may be found on the golf course at the Woodland Hills Country Club, but only one is the basis for a lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles.

On Monday, a pro-housing group sued the city three months after local officials declared the course to be a “wildlife habitat” for mountain lions, a designation which threw a wrench into plans to fast-track approvals for a 400-unit housing development on the course.

Speaking on a bluff overlooking the links, representatives of YIMBY Action and YIMBY Law argued that the wildlife protection declaration came only after previous attempts by Councilmember Bob Blumenfield to slow approvals were rejected. They maintain that a new state law, Assembly Bill 2011, which streamlines ministerial approval for housing projects, and the state’s Housing Accountability Act, should allow the project from developer Arrimus Capital to move forward.

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“This is a case of political interference by the local councilmember and bad faith obstruction by the Department of City Planning in response. Mr. Blumenfeld made repeated efforts to get the departments, city council, the mayor, and even the state to block this housing project,” said Ryan Patterson, whose law firm filed the suit on behalf of YIMBY Action, Californians for Home Ownership and the Housing Defense Fund.

“The evidence is patently clear: The golf course is not a mountain lion habitat. If a mountain lion were sighted here, people would call 911,” he said.

Zachary Pitts, the L.A. Director of YIMBY Action, also asserted that state law dictates the project should be approved.

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“Time and again, Los Angeles has squandered opportunities to build housing, and that’s why we are in a housing crisis today,” he said. “Using your golf course to shut out new neighbors and calling it conservation shows how far the city will go to get around state law.”

Blumenfield has made no secret of his opposition to moving the project forward rapidly without more extensive study. In an August newsletter to constituents, he touted the wildlife habitat designation, which he described as a “huge step to tap the brakes” on the “juggernaut proposal.”

In an interview with The Times this morning, he called this effort a “misuse” of AB 2011, which he said is intended to apply to commercial corridors and near public transit, which he said is not the case with the golf course.

Blumenfield said the wildlife designation is valid, and that in the past five years there have been copious sightings of the creatures in the vicinity of the course, including this past weekend, when two mountain lions, without collars, were seen sauntering through Woodland Hills.

Dash Stolarz, director of public affairs with the Mountains Recreation and Conservancy Authority, said the MRCA and the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy consider the course to be a habitat for mountain lions. “All the science and expert testimony in this record clearly supports that position,” Stolarz said.

Blumenfield, who will be termed out next month, said he is not arguing against any development on the site.

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“It’s just a question of whether they are able to skirt the usual permit process and discretionary process where there’s community input and the Fire Department gets input prior to approval,” he said.

That fire concern, he added, carried weight in the wake of the January 2025 Palisades Fire. He said the Woodland Hills community contains a number of small, winding streets that could be at risk in another conflagration.

“If you actually understand this community, you realize this is not the ideal place for that kind of density,” he said.

Arrimus Capital acquired the golf course in 2019, according to project representative Aaron Green. The development, he said, would rise on 19 acres of the 89-acre property. A website details a proposed development with 175 for-sale homes and 189 rental apartments in a four-story building with parking. During the presentation, Patterson said 61 residences would be set aside as affordable housing.

Green said there is no project timeline yet, and once city approvals are acquired, it would take one to two years to complete plans.

Patterson warned that as part of the legal process, the city could be subject to penalties of up to $50,000 per unit, with a total potential risk of nearly $20 million—a figure that does not account for attorney fees.

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Pitts acknowledged that during Blumenfield’s tenure, the council district has seen significant housing construction. But he says that the housing crisis demands action.

“I laud him for what he has done, but he still needs to do more,” Pitts said. “Until rents come down, until housing prices come down, we are in a situation where we have to build.”

Barri Worth Girvan, who won the Nov. 3 election to replace Blumenfield, and will take office next month, was unable to comment on the details of the lawsuit. In an emailed statement to The Times, she described efforts to build housing “responsibly.”

“The site’s role as a mountain lion habitat is a matter for the courts,” she said. “The Palisades and Eaton fires remind us that we cannot cut corners on fire protection and evacuation capacity, and those issues must be addressed with clarity. We must build housing, but we must first ensure that every resident, new and existing, can evacuate safely.”

