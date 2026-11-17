A lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court accuses Beverly Hills Unified School District of failing to quell a fight in the high school cafeteria.

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Staff at Beverly Hills High School are accused of failing to protect a student recovering from recent surgery, who was cornered by classmates and then pummeled, his mother alleges.

The cafeteria fight is at the center of a lawsuit filed last week against the Beverly Hills Unified School District by Andrea Jaeger, mother of the 16-year-old student.

Video footage of the lunchtime fight shared by Jaeger’s attorney begins midway through the fight. That clip shows a student on top of one of his peers, as several others huddled around appear to try to hit, kick and pull at the two students locked in struggle. Several employees are seen trying to intervene, as someone off camera shouts “cut it out” and “stop” several times.

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The Los Angeles County Superior Court lawsuit alleges that the school district failed to properly monitor student conduct during lunch and failed to quickly put an end to the March fight.

“People who send their kids to school expect some level of care from teachers and administration, and unfortunately in this situation the school fell woefully short of that,” said Michelle Seañez, Jaeger’s attorney.

The district disputes allegations that it mishandled the incident.

The lawsuit comes amid a spotlight on school bullying and violence after the death of a 17-year-old Franklin High School student in Highland Park, who fell over a fourth-floor railing after he was repeatedly hit by another student. Both parents have filed claims seeking unspecified damages from the Los Angeles Unified School District.

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In the Beverly Hills case, the lawsuit describes students approaching Jaeger’s son and becoming “visibly angry.” A school employee who directed the students to stop the aggression was ignored, the lawsuit said.

The employee, whom the complaint doesn’t identify, then left the cafeteria to obtain help, according to the complaint. When the employee returned, students were pummeling their target.

Another employee ran to the cafeteria and attempted to pull one of the fighting students away, but other students “kept punching and kicking” him, the lawsuit said.

At the time of the fight, the victim was recovering from a sports injury and follow-up surgery that required several weeks of restrictions on lifting and other strenuous activity, according to the lawsuit.

The youth was taken to Cedars-Sinai after the altercation and was determined to have suffered a closed head injury, the lawsuit said. Seañez declined to disclose details of any ongoing medical treatment.

Jaeger said in an emailed statement that afterward, her child was “unfairly punished” with a five-day suspension and that any of his actions in the fight were in self-defense.

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“No parent should have to fight this hard to get answers about their child’s safety at school,” Jaeger said.

The lawsuit also contends dozens of unnamed students and school employees share blame for the fight.

In a written statement to The Times, the school district said it “handled this matter appropriately and takes its responsibility to supervise and protect every student seriously.”

“Student privacy protections limit what we can share publicly, including individual disciplinary records,” the statement said. “We will address the legal claims through the appropriate process. Our focus remains on student safety, well-being, and maintaining a school environment where every student can learn and thrive.”

Principal Loan Sriruksa told Jaeger earlier this year that, at her request, the school had reviewed its discipline of her child but still stood by the decision to suspend him, according to a March 16 email reviewed by The Times.

“I am not at liberty to discuss other students, but all parties involved have been addressed,” Sriruksa wrote in that email.

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Nevertheless, the student’s suspension later was reduced to four days, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for the student’s pain, distress and medical and related expenses.