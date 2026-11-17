Axel Bladimir Montejo Saenz, second from right, is shown with federal agents. According to a 2018 indictment, Saenz conspired to distribute cocaine in Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Mexico and elsewhere.

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Federal officers arrested a man in San Diego accused of operating a massive cocaine trafficking ring.

Axel Bladimir Montejo Saenz, known by monikers including “Mosh,” “Kraken,” “Gladiator,” and “Captain Morgan,” was arrested by the Homeland Security Task Force.

According to his 2018 indictment, Saenz, 40, conspired to distribute cocaine in Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Mexico and elsewhere. Agents have seized over 12,000 pounds of cocaine and $3.7 million connected to Saenz, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

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“Every drug kingpin has an expiration date,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California Adam Gordon said in a statement. “Today was his.”

Saenz pleaded not guilty in his first appearance in a federal court in San Diego on Nov. 9. He faces up to life in prison and a $10-million fine.

The federal government is offering up to $10 million for information that helps lead to Saenz’s conviction, the Department of Justice said.

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The department has also offered $10 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Walfre Donaldo Calderon-Calderon, who was charged in a 2019 indictment in the Southern District of California with conspiracy to distribute cocaine. He allegedly leads a drug trafficking operation with links to cartels in northwest Guatemala, near the Mexican border, the Department of Justice said.