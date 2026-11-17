Lilia Paola Nungaray, the mother of Xavier Nungaray-Martinez, stands in front of a photo of her son at a Monday news conference at LAUSD headquarters. The Franklin High School senior died in a fall from an outdoor fourth-floor corridor at the school. The family alleges he was bullied.

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In the minutes before a 17-year-old Franklin High student plunged to his death, he punched another male student and attempted to forcibly kiss a female classmate, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office.

The conclusions add a level of nuance — and will likely stir more debate and controversy — around the on-campus death of Xavier Nungaray-Martinez on Sept. 30.

Cellphone video that circulated widely online has shown much of Xavier’s final moments. The video shows Xavier repeatedly being hit in a classroom by another male student, before running out the door, then going over a fourth-floor railing as it appeared that the student who hit him was rapidly approaching.

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Xavier’s family has said he was bullied, and his death has sparked calls among parents for increased safety measures, including the return of school police to campuses.

But what happened before the videos had not been disclosed.

According to a report from the medical examiner’s office that the Times obtained Tuesday, Xavier punched the male student first and then “attempted to forcibly kiss a female student,” who pushed him away.

It was then, according to the report’s “summary and opinion narrative,” that an “altercation” between Xavier and the male student occurred, which was “broken up” by a substitute teacher. Then Xavier ran out of the classroom, and when the other student was 25 to 30 feet away, Xavier ran toward the railing and “jumped,” the summary says.

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The medical examiner’s summary does not appear to square precisely with what is visible on the video. In that footage, which begins after Xavier’s alleged provocations, the other male student is delivering at least seven blows while Xavier appears to be on the floor and not fighting back. Xavier later gets up and, as the teacher tries to keep them apart, the other student delivers another blow, knocking Xavier down again. Xavier then stumbles up and runs from the classroom, as the other student, clearly agitated, yells at him to run and shouts a racial slur.

Attorney Michael Carrillo, who represents Xavier’s father, questioned whether the investigator had even seen the video, calling the report a “rush to judgment.”

The report the Times obtained Tuesday also includes notes written by an investigator in the medical examiner’s office. In them, the investigator said she spoke with an LAPD detective who said that after Xavier tried to kiss the girl, the male student he previously punched struck him back. The detective also told the investigator that some witnesses described Xavier as “acting like he was under the influence of an unknown substance.”

Family members have vehemently denied any suggestion that Xavier used drugs.

On Monday, attorneys for Xavier’s parents announced they had filed claims for damages with the Los Angeles Unified School District, alleging it had allowed dangerous conditions at the Highland Park campus and breached legal obligations to protect students in its care.

An attorney who represents Xavier’s mother told The Times on Monday that Xavier had been regularly targeted and even beaten by a group during his sophomore year. A separate claim, filed by Xavier’s father, said the district and “its administrators knew that Xavier ... had been bullied prior to the savage beating” and “did nothing to protect [him] from this bully or other bullies.”

The medical examiner’s summary of the incident says that Xavier had a history of depression, citing findings from the investigator in the office and a discussion with an LAPD detective. However, the investigator, in her narrative, says that an individual whose name was redacted — presumably a family member — told her that Xavier was never diagnosed with depression and didn’t drink alcohol, smoke or use any narcotic substances.

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“The decedent was doing well in school, was getting good grades,” the investigator said she was told. “Everything was normal.”

In a Monday news conference at district headquarters, Xavier’s mother looked on as her attorney read a statement from her saying that Xavier had a positive outlook, was actively working on a school project and looking forward to graduation.

According to a toxicology report included in the larger medical examiner’s report, Xavier’s body was found to be “presumed positive” for marijuana use.

The report does not directly address whether Xavier might have been high at the time of his death. People can test positive for marijuana weeks after consuming it. The medical examiner’s office did not immediately respond to a Times query on this point.

The toxicology report did not detect any other substances.

The medical examiner also determined that Xavier’s cause of death was “blunt traumatic injuries of head and torso, and the manner of death is suicide.”

Family members have contested the suicide finding, saying they believe Xavier was fearful and possibly disoriented and simply made an impulsive move to escape the student who appeared to be pursuing him.

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Attorney Spencer Lucas, who represents Xavier’s mother, questioned “who was interviewed, and what evidence they reviewed that leads them to this baseless conclusion of suicide. The coroner didn’t make any analysis of what head/brain injuries he suffered in either of the two attacks versus the injuries sustained in the fall.”