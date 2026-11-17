Last week, the New York Times did something it always messes up no matter who’s the writer or what’s the year:

They wrote about L.A. in a super weird way.

This time, it was a heavily promoted article that among other things it mangled seemed to betray a blind spot for anything Latino in this city. This wasn’t the first time.

Remember the time when the Gray Lady dismissed Olvera Street as a place to buy “all useless items in the world”? Or described this wondrous city of bolillos, flour tortillas and Porto’s, as “gluten’s heart of darkness”?

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A girl walks alongside the stands and businesses of Olvera Street. (Etienne Laurent / For The Times)

This time it was an article titled, “36 Hours on the Eastside of Los Angeles” that began inauspiciously: “It’s a relatively recent label: the Eastside.”

Say what? That’s not remotely accurate.

The listicle went on to highlight art galleries, restaurants and parks in neighborhoods like Silver Lake and Echo Park whose more recent arrivals have long tried to appropriate the Eastside crown. The second swing-and-miss was including areas that have never bothered with the moniker because they’re their own thing, like Thai Town, Little Tokyo — and this li’l old place with skyscrapers and one of the most famous City Hall buildings in the world called... DOWNTOWN L.A.

Every section of L.A. east of La Brea, it seems, is the Eastside in this New York Times guide — except for the neighborhoods that have always, undisputably, been the Eastside.

Despite being so geographically generous, the piece doesn’t bother to recommend a single place in Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights and El Sereno — you know, the Latino-majority communities east of the L.A. River — or even name them despite acknowledging in the first paragraph that “Eastside” historically referred to “East Los Angeles and its surrounding Latino neighborhoods.”

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That’s like going to the beach and not writing about the sand. Or hitting up a taco stand and ordering quiche.

Some might say there’s more important things to worry about than who gets to call itself the Eastside and that the city needs all the good press it can get nowadays. But freely tossing around a label as shorthand for a certain type of cool — hipster, middle class, sometimes insufferable — while ignoring the working class neighborhoods that have worn it for decades, through thick and thin, ain’t cool.

The actual Eastside isn’t for everyone — but it’s a damn wonderful place, one I’ve visited my entire life because my dad’s family is centered around Whittier Boulevard in East Los Angeles and that I’ve learned to appreciate even more as a columnista. When it comes to history and, of course, food, it doesn’t have to back down to anyone or anywhere.

So in the interest of being constructive, let’s make an omelet out of this cracked egg. I’m hereby offering my own Eastside list. Which will of course include the most important ingredient in such a metaphorical omelet: the actual Eastside.

Start at my favorite breakfast spot in L.A.: La Chispa de Oro, where the corn tortillas are handmade, the orange juice is fresh squeezed and a bowl of fiery, delicious red salsa comes with every order. Savor your 7 a.m. chilaquiles or chile rellenos while Boyle Heights wakes up; students walking to school, laborers grabbing a coffee, shopkeepers opening up for the day, traffic already snarled. It’s a simple beauty tourist guides always miss about places they claim to celebrate.

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Walk off the meal by checking in on the nearby Breed Street shul, a long-shuttered synagogue dating back to the era when Yiddish was one of the Eastside’s main languages. One of the first stories I ever wrote was about the future of the shul — 25 years later, it’s yet to open, so I guess the folks in charge of it still haven’t figured out what’s next. But that its caretakers still upkeep the spot and imagine a future where Boyle Heights’ past isn’t erased is a template for how people anywhere should love an ever-changing neighborhood.

The Mexican American All Wars Memorial in Boyle Heights is dedicated to the thousands of Eastsiders who have served in the military since World War I. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Go east to Indiana Avenue and the symbolic meeting point between Boyle Heights and East L.A. is the Mexican American All Wars Memorial, an obelisk dedicated to the thousands of Eastsiders who have served in the military since the First World War. It’s right next to the legendary Los 5 Puntos and its heaping plates of carnitas and down the hill from El Pino, the huge pine tree on top of a hill that draws visitors from around the world for its starring role in “Blood In Blood Out,” which is like “The Odyssey” but with cholos instead of Odysseus and Penelope.

And since you’re in the area, you might as well walk around for a bit at Evergreen Cemetery. It’s not exactly a hidden gem and has definitely seen better days — but there’s something beautiful about seeing the tombstones and crypts of L.A. legends like Biddy Mason and Isaac Lankershim alongside regular folks whose descendants still take care of the final resting place of their loved ones.

Evergreen Cemetery hosts a mix of L.A. legends and regular folks. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

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I’ll give some love to El Sereno and King Torta, which sells massive Mexican sandwiches and fine burritos. Grab some to go and take them to Lincoln Heights at two spots that are perfect for lounging but also seeing how the Eastside could use more love from city officials.

El Parque de México hosts bronze statues of Mexican luminaries like Emiliano Zapata and composer Agustín Lara. It used to host busts as well but vandals pilfered most of them over the last decade. Yet the scene here isn’t depressing. Councilmember Ysabel Jurado has made it a priority to figure out a way to bring back all the old monuments — which can hopefully serve as an example for the many monuments across L.A. that need similar attention.

Up Lincoln Heights Avenue are undeveloped hills with amazing views of the city like Flat Top, most famous in Eastside lore as a backdrop for “Blood In Blood Out.” The open spaces have long been slated for development by private developers just like 110-acre Elephant Hills in El Sereno. Government and nonprofits have tried to slowly buy the land from its owners — another problem for another day.

The Eastside is also home to a vibrant Catholic community, and many churches host daily 5 p.m. Spanish-language Mass. Go to the one at Resurrection Church, whose parishioners have organized in the aftermath of the Lineage warehouse fire that covered the Eastside in smoke and stench for months. And while you shouldn’t get drunk on the ceremonial wine, you can quaff stronger stuff at Distrito Catorce a few minutes away and a stone’s throw from Mariachi Plaza.

By all means hit up all those worthy places the New York Times recommended. Just don’t buy that they’re the Eastside — and certainly not to the exclusion of these storied neighborhoods.

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You can spend an entire lifetime in the real Eastside and never experience it all — but this is a good start. And whatever you do, end the night the way all proper Eastsiders do: waiting in line at the King Taco mother ship off the 710 Freeway. Enjoy, and don’t bother asking for limes!