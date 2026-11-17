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The 8-year-old Haitian boy who was taken into ICE’s custody during a routine check-in in San Diego, sparking backlash, has reunited with his family, according to an immigrant rights group.

The Haitian Bridge Alliance , a nonprofit based in San Diego, made the announcement Monday evening, releasing a statement and video of the boy’s homecoming.

“An eight-year-old child belongs in a classroom, on a playground and surrounded by love — not in immigration detention,” Guerline Jozef, executive director of the nonprofit said in a statement. “We welcome his release, but his freedom should never have required a public outcry. No child should endure the trauma of detention because of their immigration status.”

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Jozef and the organization expressed gratitude to its supporters including congressmembers, immigrant advocates and San Diego City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

But in a previous statement, the department said the boy was placed in the custody of the federal government on Nov. 5 during a routine check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

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The department said the man who showed up with the boy that day identified himself as his uncle but could not prove legal guardianship. Federal agents tookthe child into their care under the Trafficking Victims Protection Authorization Act, a law that requires unaccompanied minors without a parent or legal guardian be transferred to the custody of the federal government.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the child’s safety, ICE determined it was best to remove the child from the household and place him in the care of the Office of Refugee Resettlement,” the statement read at the time.

The incident drew backlash from San Diego Unified School District officials, who pointed to the boy’s case as an example of how the termination of protected status for its Haitian community had harmed children and families.

The Trump administration ended protected status for 350,000 Haitians last year. A federal district judge temporarily blocked the action for nearly five months before the Supreme Court upheld the Trump order in June, allowing for the removal of hundreds of thousands of Haitians in Los Angeles and San Diego.

In a letter to top immigration and health officials , San Diego County Supt. Fabi Bagula wrote that the boy taken by ICE that day was a third-grader at Fay Elementary School.

She wrote that the boy’s uncle was distraught and that the boy now had to endure the emotional toll of being separated from his family, the interruption of his schooling and the loss of stability in his daily routine. The school district also had to send crisis counselors to the boy’s school because other students had expressed concern about their classmate.

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Bagula explained that when families are separated, displaced, detained or removed from their communities, schools are often left to deal with the resulting trauma and educational disruption.

Bagula demanded that the federal government “change its policies and procedures affecting school-aged children who enter government custody or placement.”

She said at a minimum, greater consideration should be given to the educational continuity of those students, and provided a set of recommendations including working more closely with school districts and keeping students in government custody closer to their communities.

“Whenever feasible, place children with approved relatives, foster families, or temporary care providers located within the attendance area of their existing schools,” she wrote.