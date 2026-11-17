New apartment buildings stand along Century Boulevard at the site of the Jordan Downs public housing project in Watts.

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The L.A.-based nonprofit law firm Public Counsel has sued the federal housing agency to halt a new rule that would require every person living in federally funded public housing to prove certain legal immigration status in order to remain in their home.

Immigrants in the country illegally and those with certain temporary protections such as recipients of DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, do not qualify for the federally-funded rent subsidies.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court late Monday night.

The rule, which takes effect mid-December, is a change from a decades-long provision that allowed family members with different immigration statuses to live together in public housing, where rents are subsidized by the federal government, or housing paid for with federally-funded vouchers.

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Family members without certain legal status, such as U.S. citizenship or asylum, were not allowed to receive federal subsidy. The monthly rents on these homes was prorated, meaning, in general, households paid more.

Families still have to prove income in order to qualify, even if some members are ineligible for rental discounts.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, known as HUD, estimates that as of 2024 there were 79,300 members of mixed-status families living in public housing in the U.S., which includes 7,190 households in California.

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In the city of Los Angeles, there are 7,700 mixed-status family members living in public housing, according to the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, or HACLA.

HUD has said that even though residents without qualifying immigration status do not receive rent discounts, they do not have the right to live in publicly funded housing.

“President Trump warned that the days of illegal aliens and ineligible noncitizens exploiting government-funded welfare programs would be over,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner said in a statement posted online ahead of the finalizing of the new rule. “It’s unacceptable that America’s homeless veterans, disabled, elderly, and victims of domestic violence languish on waitlists while illegals and ineligibles scam our system. American taxpayers will no longer foot the bill. Promises made, promises kept.”

In a statement, HACLA said: “We are currently reviewing the final regulation and assessing its applicability, operational requirements and compliance timelines. We will pursue all avenues.”

Lawyers with Public Counsel allege that HUD does not have the authority to make this kind of change. That power, they argue, lies with Congress, which enacted the original rule allowing families with mixed immigration status to live together.

Public Counsel’s lawsuit was filed on behalf of three people currently living in Los Angeles public housing. The individuals are identified only by their initials.

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One plaintiff, J.L., is 24 years old and has lived in the same apartment run by HACLA, the city’s public housing authority, for 15 years. She currently lives there with her two brothers, mother and stepfather.

The family pays $2,700 a month for a three-bedroom apartment, J.L. said.

She and her siblings are U.S. citizens, according to the lawsuit. Her parents are undocumented, she said.

J.L. said she has considered staying in public housing with her younger siblings, all of whom are eligible for rental subsidies, but that her parents rely on her for daily activities, including translating doctors’ appointments and buying groceries.

They have been afraid to leave the house amid a reported ramp-up of ICE activity in the state.

J.L., who works as a pharmacy technician, said the idea that the family may have to separate is “causing a lot of stress and anxiety because overnight we’re not going to have a place to live.”

J.L. is among 1,709 mixed-status families currently benefiting from public housing assistance in the city of Los Angeles, according to data from HACLA. The public housing authority serves over 67,000 households, making it the largest low-income housing provider in the city.

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In an analysis of the impacts of this rule change, HUD found that the number of mixed-status families in public housing has declined over the years, and theorized that some left public housing when the rule was first proposed in 2019.

The agency anticipated the same would happen when the rule went into effect.

“[W]e expect that a fear of the family being separated would prompt the departure of most mixed families,” the agency’s analysis reads.

HUD also noted that since mixed-status families generally pay more, this rule change would likely lead to a decline in the number of families receiving public housing assistance.

In its analysis, HUD wrote, “the primary effect would be to assist proportionally fewer households and household members, but with higher subsidies.”

Lawyers with Public Counsel said they worry the new rule could worsen an existing affordable housing crisis.

“You’re gonna have more demands for shelters and other services, and that’s going to impact not just the families that are displaced but everybody else who relies on those services,” said attorney Amanda Mangaser Savage.

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