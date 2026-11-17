The eruption of noxious gas and particulate from the shuttered Chiquita Canyon Landfill has prompted scores of residents to flee the area. Some are demanding that officials declare a state of emergency.

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For years, residents across the Santa Clarita Valley have raised alarms about the Chiquita Canyon landfill, where an underground garbage fire has been smoldering since at least 2022.

Noxious fumes and toxic effluent emanating from the now-shuttered landfill have stoked fears of adverse health effects, and left many residents feeling abandoned by state and local officials.

Then, on Monday night, a geyser of trash and chemicals exploded from the dump’s underbelly, spewing an ominous dark column of particulate and vapor that could be seen and smelled for miles — and further heightened demands that local officials take the escalating environmental crisis seriously.

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“What we saw happen yesterday is not an accident,” said Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), who has continued to push for more oversight. “It is completely predictable, and it is something that we know will continue to happen because what we’re dealing with at Chiquita Canyon landfill is a horrible, horrible disaster. ... Unfortunately, this is an emergency that just keeps giving.”

Dozens of residents in the nearby communities of Val Verde and Castaic fled the area after seeing and smelling the massive chemical release, with some reporting such health issues as headaches, coughing and dizziness. On Tuesday, several said they were still scared to return home.

“It was hard to breathe,” said Jennifer Elkins, a Val Verde resident who lives less than a mile from the landfill. “I knew I had to get out of there and get my kids out of there.”

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Following the explosion, the South Coast Air Quality Management District received over 200 complaints related to Chiquita Canyon, according to air district spokesperson Nahal Mogharabi. AQMD also issued a violation notice to Chiquita Canyon’s operators.

The city of Santa Clarita issued evacuation advisories Monday night, but no one was required to leave. Still, many families chose to self-evacuate.

“We don’t know what we’re breathing, we know there’s toxic fumes,” said Yasmina Valdivia, another Val Verde resident who has continued to urge her neighbors to stay away from the area. Her and her husband’s eyes, and even their dogs’, became itchy and red Monday evening, she said, and they experienced headaches and difficultly breathing.

“We want a long-term resolution,” said Valdivia, who feels her community has been ignored for far too long. “We are demanding a state of emergency.”

While a slew of public agencies did respond to the large plume of landfill gas Monday night, neither the county of Los Angeles nor the state have issued an emergency declaration.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health did acknowledge some of the health effects residents experienced in a letter to the landfill operator, which directed the company to “immediately provide relief to the community,” including local indoor refuges and short-term hotel stays.

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But several residents said they’ve gotten no financial help and haven’t been informed how they could access such aid.

The public health department’s update also said that the county Fire Department had been monitoring air quality “with no hazardous findings currently.”

“I call complete BS ...” said Elkins who spent Monday night at a hotel. “I’m sorry, like that’s not acceptable, and they need to give us an actual explanation as to what happened and what’s in our air.”

In addition to flammable methane, officials believe the gas likely contained carcinogenic benzene and toxic hydrogen sulfide, both of which have been detected from the landfill’s scorching-hot reaction area, Schiavo said.

“There’s no mystery,” Schiavo said. “It’s not a question. It’s documented over and over and over and being monitored constantly. Individually, they’re not rising above ... the unsafe level, but this cocktail of chemicals, which is what people are breathing — they’ll feel things in the community and sense things before monitors even go off.”

The landfill’s operator, Texas-based Waste Connections, said crews were drilling a new gas well “to help address the elevated temperature landfill event” when crews encountered “a pressurized pocket” that resulted in “an above-ground release of gases and particulate material at the drilling location,” according to a statement from the company.

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Around 6 p.m. Monday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call about “a drill striking a methane pocket, causing the release of a black cloud believed to be methane gas,” according to a report filed with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Waste Connections reported that the composition of the gas release was unknown, according to the report. The release created “a white vapor cloud,” prompting an evacuation of the “immediate area.”

Six people were originally reported injured, with four taken to a hospital. However, Waste Connections later reported that the four workers were taken to the hospital for a “precautionary evaluation” and no others reported injuries.

L.A. County Fire Department Captain Aaron Katon said the gas pocket that exploded was encountered about 150 feet underground, forcing an unknown mix of gases and “small pieces of decomposing garbage” to escape through the tunnel crews had been digging.

“There was no fire, it was an escape of gas, and after that initial debris got blown off, the plume diminished significantly,” Katon said. He added that there was “no hazard to anyone in the community” because gases were coming out in a diffused quantity and were quickly dispersing. As of 11:00 p.m., the agency reported that the leak had been capped and it was “no longer off-gassing,” but said officials, including Health Hazmat personnel, would remain on site.

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the unincorporated areas where the landfill sits, called the incident “unacceptable,” and on Tuesday introduced a motion that would require a “full accounting” of Monday’s eruption from all county agencies and immediately deploy mental health services to nearby communities.

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“The families of Castaic and the surrounding communities have lived with the burden of this landfill for far too long, and they should not have to wonder whether they are safe,” Barger wrote in a statement. “I want answers, and I will not accept vague explanations. What happened at the site [Monday], why it happened, and what safeguards failed are questions the operator and every responsible agency must answer fully and promptly.”

The incident comes weeks after a state auditor found the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has failed to consistently review air quality around the landfill and promptly alert residents, and shortly after the state filed a lawsuit against the landfill owner and operator, alleging the situation continues to cause the surrounding community harmful health effects.

Waste Connections has rejected the lawsuit’s allegations. The company has installed a large cover over the reaction area to suppress some of the emissions and odors. They have outfitted the landfill with more pollution controls to flare off some harmful gases and remove millions of gallons of liquid waste.

Chiquita Canyon closed at the end of 2024.

But even before it stopped accepting trash, a mysterious chemical reaction had been releasing a toxic brew of gases and leachate. Regulators are also worried that the reaction has caused parts of the landfill to warp and become unstable, raising the risk of an avalanche of garbage.

“What happened yesterday, that’s just one more day for people in our community who are breathing this toxic air every single day” Schiavo said, tearing up at one point, remembering testimony from families near the landfill who she says have experienced higher incidents of cancer and miscarriages.

“Treat this like the disaster this is,” she said. “This is a nightmare and we have to take decisive action now.”