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The chief executive of the MetroLink commuter train service announced Tuesday that he would depart early next year amid increasing criticism over mechanical breakdowns, service reductions and significant fare hikes.

Darren Kettle announced his decision to retire after his agency finalized its budget and announced that major service cuts had been avoided after the state Transportation Agency delivered a $20 million bailout grant.

Before that money came in, Metrolink had said it might have to cut the number of trains on weekdays by one-third, while slashing 40% of trains on weekends.

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MetroLink confirmed Kettle’s departure in a press release, hours after he began telling top executives and board members at the transportation provider that he planned to depart.

The agency said that Kettle had chosen “to retire from leadership of the nation’s third-largest commuter railroad” but would remain on the job until late February of next year. MetroLink said the move would “conclude a 37-year career in public service.”

Kettle said in a statement that his departure marked the end of a “lifelong calling” to public service. He described himself as a regular Metrolink rider and said his conversations with fellow commuters “strengthened my belief in the promise of regional rail in an area notorious for widespread traffic congestion.”

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Kettle had faced increasing criticism in recent months, including after Metrolink raised fares by up to 27%.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger told an L.A. Metro board meeting earlier this year that she was “very upset” at what she described as Kettle’s attempts to saddle the L.A. transit agency with blame for Metrolink’s problems.

The veteran county supervisor, who serves on the L.A. Metro board, said the MetroLink CEO had also chosen to cut service “on the backs of riders” rather than looking inside his agency for budget reductions that would sustain more robust train schedules.

The train agency that serves Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside counties has infuriated many customers for years. Even as MetroLink cut the number of trains operating in Southern California, it hiked fares.

Earlier this year former top executive Donald Filippi filed a lawsuit against that said the system failed to properly maintain parts and put riders and employees in danger. The suit alleges that the issues led to at least one collision and two train breakdowns that stranded hundreds of travelers in the heat.

The board of L.A. Metro, one of the top funders of Metrolink, has criticized Metrolink over safety concerns and service cuts and approved an audit last month into the upkeep of the train’s parts and decision-making practices.

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At the Metro board meeting earlier this year, Barger criticized Kettle for blaming Metro for Metrolink’s financial struggles.

“This is not passing the smell test with how the money is being allocated,” Barger said. “I resent what they are doing, what the CEO of Metrolink is doing by, I feel, holding us hostage over the money that we’re giving and deciding to do cuts instead of looking internally and looking at where he could save.”