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Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman said Tuesday that the city should conduct a special election to fill the vacant seat that will be created next month when she resigns from the City Council.

Raman weighed in on the issue as community groups in her Hollywood Hills district expressed growing concerns that the City Council might appoint a replacement, as it did several years ago when Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas stepped down following his conviction on federal corruption charges.

“The residents of Council District 4 deserve to choose their own representative through a special election at the earliest possible date,” Raman deputy chief of staff Dae Levine said in a statement. “Mayor-elect Raman supports a process that gets us there as expeditiously as possible.”

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Raman, who has been on the council since 2020, defeated incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in the Nov. 3 election. Raman takes office as mayor on Dec. 14.

Until Tuesday, she had avoided saying how her vacant seat should be filled. Under the City Charter, the council has the power to avoid an election entirely, appointing a successor for the remainder of her four-year term once the seat becomes vacant.

The mayor-elect announced her position just as neighborhood leaders in her district — and some of her colleagues — were intensifying their push to ensure a special election is held.

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Earlier in the day, about 30 neighborhood leaders held a news conference across the street from Raman’s district office saying that voters should pick Raman’s replacement. The group said it also wants the council to pick a non-voting temporary caretaker to oversee constituent services in the district until a new council member is elected next year.

Rob Glushon, president of the Encino Property Owners Assn., said neighborhood leaders had been worried that the council might make a two-year appointment, leaving that person in office until the regularly scheduled election for her seat in 2028.

Raman, he said, made “the right call” by supporting a special election.

“It’s welcome news, and it’s the right thing to do,” Glushon said. “We look forward to working with her and her staff on the selection of a temporary caretaker.”

Seven council members signed a motion Tuesday asking the City Clerk to report on the timeline and the legal requirements needed for a special election in Raman’s district, which stretches from Silver Lake to the west San Fernando Valley.

“Every neighborhood in Los Angeles deserves a full voice at the table when critical decisions are being made about city services, public safety, and our municipal budget,” said Councilmember Monica Rodriguez, who wrote the motion.

Josué Marcus, a spokesperson for the City Clerk’s office, said his office does not yet have a price tag or a timeline for a special election. Glushon said he believes a special election could be held in late spring, with a runoff election taking place two months later.

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Rodriguez’ motion was also signed by Councilmembers Bob Blumenfield, Tim McOsker, Adrin Nazarian, Imelda Padilla, Katy Yaroslavsky and Marqueece Harris-Dawson, the council’s president. Several of them told The Times they support a special election in Raman’s district.

“It would be undemocratic to let a handful of councilmembers make such a consequential decision on behalf of hundreds of thousands of Angelenos,” Nazarian said in a statement.

Harris-Dawson said last week that he doesn’t expect the council will take up the vacancy until next year, after the holiday break. Martin Schlageter, his senior advisor, said Tuesday that the council president will be “exploring every option” for ensuring representation in Raman’s district.

Councilmember Ysabel Jurado said she plans to defer to Raman’s judgment.

“She knows this district, its people and the work that still needs to get done, and her perspective should carry significant weight,” Jurado said in a statement. “My priority is a process that respects residents’ voices and keeps that work moving.”

The council has taken different approaches to vacancies at different times.

In 2019, the council tapped former Councilmember Greig Smith to serve as a temporary representative for the San Fernando Valley’s 12th District, after Councilmember Mitchell Englander abruptly resigned. Smith served until a special election was held for the seat.

Three years later, the council chose Heather Hutt, a former legislative staffer, to replace Ridley-Thomas temporarily as he fought federal corruption charges. After Ridley-Thomas was convicted and forced from office, the council reappointed her to serve out the remainder of his term.