E. coli are germs found in many places, including in the environment, foods, water, and the intestines of people and animals. Most E. coli are harmless and are part of a healthy intestinal tract.

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A sixth person in the Central Coast has been diagnosed with a complication from E. coli, a serious and, in some cases, fatal disease. This latest infected individual is believed to be linked to the larger bacterial outbreak that occurred in the area last month, which killed a toddler.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials confirmed that the sixth person was infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, also referred to as STEC, and was identified at a preschool in the city of San Luis Obispo.

“Since the transmission is thought to have occurred at the school, families were notified, thorough cleaning protocols were initiated, and the affected classrooms,” were closed at the start of the week, said Dr. Christy Mulkerin, health officer for the SLO County Public Health Department.

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Officials have not released identifying information about the infected individual or the school involved.

This latest case is believed to be linked to last month’s outbreak that left more than a dozen people who visited locally owned and operated Brookshire Farms with infection symptoms, including three children who received treatment for pediatric intensive care and another child who died.

This person did not visit Brookshire Farms, officials say. Instead, the individual was exposed to the bacterial infection through secondary, person-to-person transmission from one of the five people who were previously identified with laboratory-confirmed infections.

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There are two ways people can become infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli:



Eating or drinking something that has been contaminated with animal or human feces.

Accidentally swallowing a tiny amount of feces after having contact with infected animals, animal areas, untreated water or other people who have the bacterial infection.

This particular type of E. coli creates a toxin in the body, making an infected person ill.

It’s estimated that 1 in 10 people who are diagnosed with STEC develop a potentially life-threatening complication known as hemolytic uremic syndrome that can lead to kidney failure, permanent health problems and even death, according to the California Department of Public Health.

San Luis Obispo County officials said young children under 5, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of serious complications from E. coli infections. Hemolytic uremic syndrome, in particular, occurs most often in young children.

In the preschool-related STEC case, the individual who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome was hospitalized and is recovering at home.

The number of STEC infections in California each year has been on the rise, from about 500 infections in 2011 to more than 2,500 infections in 2023, according to state public health officials.

The latest on the outbreak investigation

A total of 15 people were infected during visits to Brookshire Farms between Oct. 16 and 26. Five were laboratory confirmed and are 10 suspected cases of STEC infections.

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Officials reported one death associated with the E. coli outbreak, an 18-month-old girl whose age was confirmed by her grandmother, Los Osos resident Judy Wolf, the San Luis Obispo Tribune reported. The child was hospitalized for 10 days at Standford’s Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital and died Nov. 4.

Through genetic testing of the five laboratory confirmed cases, three people were a genetic match for each other in terms of E. coli strain, a fourth test was pending and a fifth test could not be performed.

“While matching to each other, the bacterial strains from patients did not closely match other known strains in national databases,” public health officials said. “The genetic findings strongly suggest exposure to a common and unique source.”

Even though the investigation found that all infected patients had visited Brookshire Farms within the time frame expected from exposure to the illness, the exact source of the infection has yet to be determined.

Testing of water, food, and other environmental samples collected at the farm did not find Shiga toxin-producing E. coli., according to San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials. Other types of bacteria, including other strains of E. coli, at the farm were found in some samples, but those results did not identify the source of this outbreak.

Officials said some potential exposures common to infected individuals remain notable, including edible corn cups, pumpkins, hay, and nonpotable water sources, although no specific source of the Shiga toxin-producing E. coli was identified.