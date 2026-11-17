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Last week, more than 12,000 flights were delayed or canceled as part of a rare, nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Disruptions to domestic air travel on that scale are virtually unheard of, and Friday’s incident was only the second time it’s happened since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The disruption was “worse than the worst hurricane or snowstorm,” said travel influencer John DiScala, who runs the travel advice website JohnnyJet.com, because the order stranded everyone wherever they were, filling up hotels fast, leaving many to sleep on airport floors.

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Federal officials say around 3:30 p.m. Friday, the FAA’s air traffic control system experienced a technical problem after a contractor performing routine maintenance — replacing outdated copper wire with fiber optic cables — flooded other routers in the air traffic control system. The new equipment sent more than 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds, interrupting communications and radar and prompting the FAA to ground all flights.

Officials said the system was made stable and air traffic resumed as of 8:15 p.m. the same day.

But it took all weekend to untangle the cascading effects of the ground stop, with many passengers seeing their flights delayed, rescheduled or outright canceled.

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Santa Rosa, Calif.-based author and cartoonist Stephan Pastis was due to fly Alaska Airlines to Spokane, Wash., for a book tour event. His initial flight was canceled so he booked an alternative. Then that flight was canceled.

“If their flight is canceled, they’re guaranteed money back, cash not credit,” DiScala said.

For those whose travel plans were upended by Friday’s ground stop, there may be a way to recoup some of the costs.

It will likely require filling out forms, providing receipts and — as if the travel headache wasn’t trying enough — patience.

Here are your options.

My flight was canceled. Do I qualify for a refund?

There are certain situations in which airline passengers are entitled to a full refund when a flight is canceled, such as when a fully refundable ticket is bought.

You also have the right to a refund if the airline canceled the flight and you choose not to travel or accept travel credits, vouchers or other forms of compensation offered by the airline, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. You do not have to take the airline’s offer for alternative compensation.

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What if my flight was only delayed?

You’re eligible for a full refund if the airline “significantly delays or changes” a flight or if you choose not to travel or accept a form of compensation from the airline.

In this scenario a “significant delay or change” means:



For domestic flights, your flight’s departure was delayed by three hours or more. For international flights, it’s six hours or more.

For domestic flights, the arrival to your destination was delayed by three hours or more; for international flights, six hours or more.

The airport you departed from or flew to was changed.

Additional connections were added to your flight itinerary.

You involuntarily downgraded to a lower class of service.

If you have a disability and were scheduled to travel through one or more connecting airports that differed from the original flight itinerary.

You have a disability and were rescheduled onto an aircraft that did not have one or more accessibility features you needed.

What would keep me from getting a refund?

You choose to take a significantly delayed, changed or alternative flight offered by the airline.

You purchased a nonrefundable ticket and your flight was not canceled or “significantly delayed or changed.”

You boarded and flew aboard an airline and experienced poor customer service — that’s unfortunate, but not an automatic refund.



How can I get my money back?

Check your airline’s refund policy and process immediately, DiScala said. Once you’ve reviewed the refund instructions, submit your refund form.

Don’t bother getting on the phone with your airline, he said, because you’ll more than likely run into an automated system.

“It’s just so frustrating and you know they’re going to put you on hold for a long time,” DiScala said.

He recommends filling out the airline’s online form and/or sending an email. Whatever method you choose, be sure to make copies of everything.

For example, if you’re filling out on online form on the airline’s website, take a screenshot of your answers before submitting it or copy and paste those answers into an email to the airline customer service team. It’s an assurance, he said, in case you’ve filled out the form, submit it and get an error page, thereby losing everything you wrote.

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I lost my checked luggage. What kind of refund would I qualify for?

If you’ve lost your checked luggage, you’re entitled to a refund of the airline fees associated with checking in your suitcase. You can request a refund once the luggage has been declared lost or significantly delayed by the airline.

Most airlines will declare a bag lost between five and 14 days after the flight, but this can vary from one airline to another, according to the Department of Transportation.

Your suitcase is considered significantly delayed if:



On domestic flights, the bag is not delivered within 12 hours after your flight has arrived to its destination.

On international flights, the bag has not been delivered within 15 hours of your flight’s arrival if your flight is 12 hours or less in duration, or within 30 hours if your flight is more than 12 hours in duration.

To receive a refund, you must file a mishandled baggage report with the airline as soon as you can. More information on lost, delayed or damaged baggage can be found on the Department of Transportation website.

My flight was canceled and I missed my booked rental car and hotel. Am I entitled to a refund?

If you don’t have travel insurance and purchased a nonrefundable hotel or car rental, DiScala said, you’re not going to get your money back.

Travel insurance may cover some of your losses, depending on your plan. If you can, call the insurance provider’s 24-hour emergency assistance line for immediate help with submitting a claim.

Although it’s not guaranteed, DiScala said it doesn’t hurt to call the hotel or rental company to see if there is some sort of refund option in light of the rare ground stop.

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Times staff writer Christopher Reynolds contributed to this report.