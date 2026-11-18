A photo that was included in a wrongful death lawsuit shows John “Jay” Anthony Ruskey III and Kristen Kelly Ruskey. The Ruskeys died on Feb. 8 while staying at a home in Cambria.

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It had been a night of celebration: a birthday party with dozens of revelers at an opulent oceanfront house in Cambria.

But overnight guests woke up early Feb. 8 inside the Central Coast home to a tragic scene. John “Jay” and Kristen Ruskey, a married couple from Goleta, were in their guest bedroom, dead. He was in bed. She was sprawled on the floor, in the doorway leading to an adjacent laundry room.

The couple — organic farmers who had made a name for themselves cultivating specialty fruits and California-grown coffee — died of carbon monoxide poisoning, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced a month later.

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Now, the couple’s three children are suing a water heater manufacturer, Irvine-based Navien, Inc., as well as the homeowners, alleging a faulty exhaust venting system for a gas-fired, tankless water heater in the adjacent laundry room leaked carbon monoxide into the guest room.

In the product and premises liability lawsuit filed in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court late last month, the children allege Navien knew for years that vent connections on its tankless water heaters could separate or detach, potentially exposing consumers to lethal levels of carbon monoxide — but that the company continued to manufacture and sell them anyway.

The children also allege that the homeowners, Ben and Robin Korman, did not have a working carbon monoxide detector in the house, as required by state law.

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The lawsuit was first reported by Courthouse News.

The couple’s three children all were teenagers at the time of their parent’s death. Their daughter, Kasurina, was 19. And their twin sons, Aiden and Sean, were 16.

On the night of Feb. 7, Jay, 53, and Kristen, 49, were among 50 to 60 guests at a party hosted by the Kormans at their house in the 8100 block of Lone Palm Drive, just north of the popular Moonstone Beach.

To meet “the hot water demands of a household full of overnight guests,” the water heater in the laundry room next to the Ruskeys’ bedroom fired repeatedly, the lawsuit states. Each time, it discharged carbon monoxide through a malfunctioning exhaust vent, into the laundry room and guest room instead of outdoors.

The water heater, the lawsuit states, was not designed or equipped to detect the vent malfunction and elevated carbon monoxide levels in order to automatically shut down, the lawsuit states.

The smoke and carbon monoxide detector affixed to the ceiling outside the bedroom had been disconnected from its electric wiring and was inoperable, court records state. There were no other detectors in the bedroom or laundry room.

Just after 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, Kristen Ruskey called 911. Jay’s body had been seizing. He was vomiting and had lost control of his bowels while in bed, the lawsuit states. Other guests heard him screaming.

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“Each of these is a potential sign of acute carbon monoxide poisoning, which produces headache, nausea and vomiting, confusion and agitation, loss of motor control, seizures, and loss of consciousness as carbon monoxide displaces oxygen from the blood,” the lawsuit states.

The Santa Barbara Independent reported that Kristen told medics that Jay had consumed a chocolate bar that contained psychedelic mushrooms and that he was “having a bad trip.” A coroner’s report said medics suggested he go to the hospital for further observation, but Jay declined, the news outlet reported.

The couple went back to bed. At about 9:30 a.m., the Ruskeys’ friends found them dead.

Navien water heaters have been the subject of multiple wrongful death and product liability lawsuits. In 2011, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall notice for 13,000 Navien tankless water heaters, urging buyers to immediately stop using them because “an unstable connection can cause the water heater’s vent collar to separate or detach if pressure is applied. A detached vent collar poses a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning to the consumer.”

In 2018, the commission issued a recall notice for some 3,400 Navien condensing tankless water heaters and boilers for a different issue posing a carbon monoxide risk.

Navien — a subsidiary of South Korea-based KyungDong Navien Co. Ltd, which also is named in the lawsuit — did not respond to a request for comment. The homeowners also could not be reached for comment.

In a statement to The Times on Tuesday, the Ruskey children’s Los Angeles-based attorney, David Shay, called the deaths “a devastating and preventable tragedy.”

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“Our focus remains on establishing the facts and pursuing accountability for this family,” he wrote, adding that with winter approaching, “the Ruskey family urges everyone to install working carbon monoxide detectors in their homes and test them regularly.”

Jay and Kristen owned and operated Good Land Organics, a farm they founded in 1992. They grew cherimoyas, avocados, dragon fruit and passion fruit, along with other fruits. Jay also co-founded and ran Frinj Coffee.

The Ruskeys were devoted parents, the lawsuit states. The family often camped, hiked, went mountain biking, and held cookouts near the pond at the family farm. Jay taught the kids how to work on the farm, and Kristen was a fixture at their mountain bike races and sporting competitions.

“On February 8, 2026, the Ruskey children’s world crumbled,” the lawsuit states. “They lost two committed parents and a lifetime of love, support, guidance, and comfort.”