This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A man found dead in the ocean near Santa Monica Pier earlier this week has been identified as a background actor who appeared in the TV show “The Rookie.”

Santa Monica Police Department harbor guards pulled Alexander Haskin, 38, from the ocean near the west end of Santa Monica Pier after receiving a report of a man in water at 4:06 pm. Monday, according to Lt. Lewis Gilmour, a spokesperson for Santa Monica Police.

Police performed CPR and hoisted him onto the pier deck, where Santa Monica Fire Department paramedics continued lifesaving measures, but Haskin was pronounced dead shortly before 5 p.m., Gilmour said in an email.

Advertisement

According to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office records, his cause of death was deferred, pending further investigation.

Gilmour said the details behind Haskin’s death remain under investigation, though a preliminary investigation found no suspicious circumstances. Police are gathering witness accounts, he said.

“The evidence shows the man was alone and did not interact with anyone in the period immediately before the incident,” Gilmour said. “Security footage corroborates that finding.”

Advertisement

Long Beach resident Dana Haskin told The Times that his son was a “multifaceted guy” with a good sense of humor and a wide range of interests: music, fitness, fishing, day trading, and acting.

“He was a happy guy,” he said. “He liked to joke around, and he was always getting in trouble, but in a good way.”

That made the news of his son’s death all the more shocking to his family.

Haskin said his son sent him a short text on Monday morning, though he declined to share the contents of that text.

Their last conversation was on Saturday, when they spoke for close to an hour on the phone, Haskin said.

Haskin said his son, who lived alone in a Los Angeles Chinatown studio, had seemed in good spirits, and was looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family.

Haskin grew up in Long Beach. He loved playing the piano, and studied music at Long Beach City College before he joined the U.S. Air Force Security Forces, where he was mostly stationed in Denver, his father said.

Advertisement

When he left the Air Force, he became deeply interested in bodybuilding and nutrition, and started work as a personal trainer, said his father.

His interest in acting came later, his father said. He took many auditions, got a few small parts, and would proudly share the clips with his family.

Haskin was a background actor in Netflix’s “You” and ABC’s “The Rookie,” according to his Instagram account.

Those with information about the incident can contact the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491.