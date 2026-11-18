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A Russian national who slipped over the border from Mexico and allegedly spied on employees of a Silicon Valley technology and defense company working with Ukraine has been indicted for conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government.

Prosecutors on Wednesday revealed a federal grand jury in Northern California indicted Igor D’iu with acting as an agent of a foreign government without notice to the Attorney General, interstate stalking, and fraud in connection with identification documents. The scheme, federal prosecutors say, involved him conducting surveillance and gathering information about employees of the unidentified company.

“Igor D’iu was allegedly recruited, directed, and funded by the Russian government to stalk employees of a major U.S. technology company, using physical surveillance, electronic tracking devices, and fraudulent identities to gather intelligence,” said Asst. Director Roman Rozhavsky of the FBI’s Counterintelligence and Espionage Division. “Russia may rely on covert operatives and criminal intermediaries as it attempts to gain an edge in its war against Ukraine, but those tactics do not place its government or its collaborators beyond the reach of the law.”

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He said the indictment “should serve as a warning to anyone looking to undermine U.S. interests or threaten our national security: No matter where you are or who you’re working for, justice will find you.”

Wednesday’s announcement comes on the heels of revelations that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with a Singapore-based Chinese executive, who U.S. intelligence officials believe is a spy. Huang admitted to the extramarital affair and resigned Nov. 12.

U.S. Atty. Craig H. Missakian for the Northern District of California said it was a “state-sponsored operation to target and harass employees of an American technology and defense company because that company assists Ukraine in its war with Russia.” The Russian national was apprehended in October by FBI counterintelligence agents.

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D’iu is accused of entering the U.S. illegally, traveling from Istanbul, Turkey to Mexico City in June, at which point his co-conspirators arranged for him to meet an individual who smuggled him across the border over the summer.

According to the indictment, his unnamed co-conspirators directed him to execute a clandestine assignment targeting the Palo Alto-based company and its employees and provided him instructions, equipment, and financial support. They told D’iu his work was for “the Motherland” and directed D’iu to gather information because the firm was supplying weapons used against Russia in Ukraine.

Prosecutors say D’iu followed instructions to purchase laptops, cell phones, wireless networking equipment, and remote access software, to aid his mission. According to the FBI agent’s affidavit, D’iu’s co-conspirators directed him to visit a coffee shop near the company’s office, identify company employees, and photograph their laptop screens while they worked. His co-conspirators also allegedly instructed him to position his laptop at designated locations near the company so they could remotely access it and attempt to collect information from employees.

Prosecutors included in their indictment images allegedly captured by D’iu of the employees and their computers. D’iu moved beyond the coffee shop and conducted online searches for several employees’ home addresses, including a senior company executive, according to the affidavit. On Sept. 3, D’iu allegedly followed a female employee in a silver Lexus SUV for nearly 30 miles as she drove from the company’s Palo Alto office toward San Francisco.

The employee becoming aware of a tail attempted to evade him by making irregular turns, taking back roads, and entering a grocery store parking lot. D’iu allegedly aggressively continued following her, including through U-turns and illegal left turns, and ran a red light to keep up. According to the affidavit, the employee fearing for her safety, called 911 and police told her to drive to the San Francisco Police Department’s Mission Station, forcing D’iu to abandon his pursuit. Investigators also obtained evidence that D’iu had followed other company employees the court records show.

As part of the alleged espionage, D’iu obtained fraudulent identification documents to conceal his identity. Investigators intercepted two international packages shipped from overseas that contained in them concealed identification documents, including a falsified California ID card, an altered U.S. passport, and a Social Security card bearing the assumed name of “Hugo Landry Johns.”

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According to the affidavit, the passport was an authentic U.S. passport originally issued to an individual elsewhere in the country that had been modified to display the defendant’s photograph and assumed identity.

After the Sept. 3 incident, Palo Alto police contacted D’iu regarding the alleged stalking. According to the affidavit, he allegedly changed vehicles, obtained a new phone number, and traveled to Reno, Nevada, at the direction of his co-conspirators on Telegram before returning to the Bay Area.

FBI agents executed search warrants on D’iu and at his residence in East Palo Alto in October. Inside, agents recovered about $18,000 in cash, two laptops, two iPhones, two Russian passports, wireless networking equipment, and the fraudulent identification documents. Agents found a notebook containing 10 handwritten addresses matching company employees, and detailed profiles of at least three employees with personal information, family members’ names, educational and employment histories, and assessments of their strengths and weaknesses, according to the affidavit.

D’iu appeared in federal court on Nov. 2 and has remained in federal custody since that time. He is next scheduled to appear in federal court on Nov. 24.

Acting Principal Deputy Asst. Atty. General for National Security M. Scott Proctor, in a statement, called D’iu’s conduct “a flagrant violation of U.S. sovereignty and an unacceptable attempt at intimidation. We will use every tool at our disposal to find, prosecute, and punish such conduct, wherever and whenever it happens.”