Christian Alexandre Hillairet fled to Mexico in 2025 and was arrested a month later in Rosarito, Baja California.

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A local handyman will stand trial on murder charges connected to two Ventura County slayings that took place two years apart, following a four-day preliminary hearing, the district attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Christian Alexandre Hillairet, 27, is accused in the May 2025 bludgeoning death of Carolyn Nino De Rivera, 26, in upper Ojai, as well as the separate November 2023 death of Ventura city resident William Thompson.

Dist. Atty. Erik Nasarenko said Hillairet also faces special allegations including the commission of more than one murder, use of a deadly weapon and prior serious or violent felony convictions.

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Hillairet fled to Mexico after De Rivera’s death and was arrested a month later in Rosarito, Baja California. The district attorney’s office said it was only during that investigation that the sheriff’s and Ventura police departments connected Hillairet to the earlier death of Thompson, 46, whose decomposing body was found near railroad tracks.

In both cases, the victims were apparently bludgeoned to death. Prosecutors have not stated motives for the deaths.

At the time in June 2025, Nasarenko characterized the case against Hillairet as a “chilling pattern of violence and cruelty.”

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Hillairet is scheduled for arraignment Dec. 3 in Ventura County Superior Court. He is being held without the possibility of bail.

