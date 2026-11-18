This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Masked burglars broke into the Sherman Oaks home of tennis star and commentator Sloane Stephens on Tuesday night, authorities said, but were scared off after someone inside the home called 911 and yelled about a gun.

Just before 9:30 p.m., a break-in was reported on Alomar Drive with two people in masks carrying unknown objects, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Kevin Joseph said. Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation confirmed the home belonged to Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open winner turned commentator.

Police said the sound of breaking glass alerted one of the residents to the attempted home entry and they called 911. According to law enforcement sources, one of the people at home yelled, “Get the gun,” and the intruders ran without taking anything. LAPD officers searched the area for the suspects but did not locate them.

Advertisement

At 11:17 p.m., a second, similar break-in unfolded at a mansion in the 7300 block of Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills. According to sources familiar with the investigation, the home was once owned by singer Katy Perry. Like the first break-in attempt, a suspect fled without entering the house after being seen climbing over a wall into the property, police said.

Not long after, around midnight, LAPD officers began a pursuit of a suspected burglary crew in a BMW that concluded 30 miles away in Gardena.

Three suspects bailed out of the BMW, triggering a lengthy search of the neighborhood by LAPD officers. Police eventually took three people into custody.

Advertisement

“We made some arrests we believe are connected to the burglary and others,” LAPD Capt. Mike Bland said.

Tuesday night’s break-ins follow two in Encino on Monday evening — one where burglars shattered a Petit Avenue house window before fleeing and another on Bergamo Drive where the homeowner discovered smashed windows and suspects inside their house.