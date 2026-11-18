Passersby are reflected in a puddle along the service road north of the Huntington Beach Pier after overnight rain on Nov. 13.

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Southern California’s first significant atmospheric river storm of the season is expected to bring widespread rain, gusty winds, large ocean swells and mountain snow to the region Wednesday night into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters warned that the storm could cause flooding and debris flows, especially near recent burn scars, and Los Angeles County residents who live in those areas have been warned they may need to evacuate.

The strongest rains are expected to move across the city of Santa Barbara and western Ventura County between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday, reaching Los Angeles County around mid-morning, the forecast states.

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The storm comes amid a historically strong El Niño that has already warmed ocean waters and elevated sea levels. The climate pattern tilts the odds toward a wetter than normal winter in Southern California.

Forecasters are calling for rainfall rates of a half-inch per hour, with higher rates of 0.75 to an inch per hour likely in pockets of the storm and across south-facing slopes, according to the weather service. The weather service issued a flood watch for Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, except for the Antelope Valley, which forecasters said could also see brief, locally heavy rain.

There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms that could cause heavy downpours, lightning and downburst winds, according to the weather service.

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The weather service also issued wind advisories for San Luis Obispo and most of Santa Barbara counties through early Thursday morning, and for the Interstate 5 corridor and San Gabriel Mountains through Thursday evening.

Authorities issued evacuation warnings for L.A. County residents whose properties are at heightened risk of mud and debris flows due to recent fires. Those residents — including those living near the burn scars of the Eaton fire in Altadena, the Palisades fire near Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Topanga, the Sunset fire in the Hollywood Hills, the Kenneth fire in Calabasas, the Hurst fire near Sylmar and the Canyon fire near Hasley Canyon, Castaic and Val Verde — have been contacted directly and told to prepare to leave, according to the county Office of Emergency Services. The warning is in place from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Friday.

All residents are encouraged to stay away from flood control channels, catch basins, canyons and natural waterways that are vulnerable to flooding, the Office of Emergency Services said.

Rainfall totals will range from 1 to 3 inches, with coastal slopes and foothills expected to see 3 to 5 inches and the far interior parts of the region getting less than an inch, according to the weather service.

California has activated its State Operations Center to coordinate an administration-wide response to the potential heavy rain and flooding, according to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, which also said the state is putting more resources closer to at-risk communities ahead of the storm. The office approves the prepositioning of local government fire department personnel and equipment, including engines and swift water rescue teams.

L.A. County Public Works is preparing crews and equipment to respond to the storm, public information officer Liz Vazquez wrote in an email. Crews regularly inspect and clear out debris basins and reservoirs to make sure there’s room to capture storm runoff. This year, the agency removed 1.3 million cubic yards of sediment — enough to fill the Rose Bowl three times, she added. The department maintains a list of places where residents can get free sandbags.

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California Department of Transportation crews are also working on clearing drainage systems, reinforcing slopes in erosion-prone areas, staging equipment such as excavators, dump trucks and generators and ensuring that pump stations are ready for the heavy rain, according to Colleen Park, public information officer for District 7, which covers Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

During the storm, Caltrans will staff 24-hour maintenance crews and place water pumps near roadways vulnerable to flooding, she wrote in an email. District 7 has two Vactor trucks — which use high-pressure water jets and a powerful vacuum system to clean out sewers and drains — available to respond to issues, she wrote.

In Southern California, the storm is expected to drop 4 to 8 inches of snow above 7,000 feet and 1 to 3 inches above 5,500 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Farther north, the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab has recorded about 35 inches of snow so far this season — 190% of the median — “so we’re off to a great start,” lead scientist Andrew Schwartz wrote in an email. The storm is expected to drop 2 to 4 feet through early Friday morning, adding to the already-good snowpack, he noted. Mammoth Mountain ski resort in the Eastern Sierra opened Nov. 5, nearly a week before its original scheduled opening.

Mountain snowpack is crucial to sustaining California through its hot, dry seasons because it runs down into waterways as it melts, topping off reservoirs and providing at least 30% of the state’s water supply.

More rain is possible Sunday, primarily along the Central Coast, where up to a quarter-inch may fall, according to the weather service. Forecasters estimated a 40% chance the storm will reach Southern California, where it would probably drop no more than a tenth of an inch.

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A third storm system could arrive next Tuesday or Wednesday, with a 20% chance it could be “decent sized,” according to the weather service forecast.

Meanwhile, gusty winds and a series of large swells are continuing to whip up seas, with forecasters warning of dangerous ocean conditions through Friday. Seas were expected to rapidly increase Wednesday due to a combination of a large northwest ocean swell and southwest wind swell, according to the National Weather Service. A high surf advisory is in effect for many areas through Friday.

The largest surf is expected along exposed west- to northwest-facing shores, creating dangerous rip currents and hazardous conditions on jetties, the forecast states.

Forecasters cautioned that large breaking waves could affect Morro Bay and Ventura harbors Wednesday through Thursday, and that waves may break at or over the base of the Pismo Beach and Cayucos piers.

Coastal flooding is also possible, with significant erosion and shallow water flowing over low-lying beaches, walkways and parking lots, especially during peak morning high tide Thursday, according to the weather service. Along the Central Coast, where a coastal flood advisory was issued, roads and structures may also flood, the forecast states.

Extremely high tides are forecast for next week, and the weather service said that additional swells are also possible in that time frame.