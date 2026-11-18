An LAPD sergeant was bitten by a pit bull near 6th and Wall streets in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles while trying to break up an argument, according to the LAPD.

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A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant was bitten Thursday by a pit bull when he tried to intervene between two people who were arguing about the dog on a downtown Los Angeles street, officials said.

The sergeant was bitten in the leg and groin as he struggled with a woman and the dog, in an attack that was captured on video in Skid Row. The woman was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly directing the dog to attack the sergeant.

The incident began Thursday around 3:35 p.m. when an LAPD sergeant driving northbound on Wall Street spotted a man and a woman on the road with the pit bull. The dog, according to a statement from the LAPD, appeared to be attacking one of them.

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As the sergeant approached the two, he observed that the dog was not actually attacking anyone, but that the man and woman appeared to be struggling over the gray pit bull.

“The sergeant gave both individuals commands to separate so he could conduct an investigation,” the statement read.

Video of the incident shows the woman holding onto the dog with a green leash, while the man sits on the road screaming, “That’s my dog!”

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The sergeant appears to try separate the two people while they continued to argue.

“Go ahead and stand right over here,” the sergeant is heard telling the woman.

“I know you’re not going to give it to him, though,” the woman says.

The man continues yelling and trying to call the dog over while sitting in the crosswalk, but the video shows the woman eventually walking away with the dog. The sergeant is heard ordering the woman to stop and grabs at the dog’s leash at one point.

As the sergeant attempts to detain the woman, the dog begins to bark and is seen in the video biting the sergeant in the leg and groin. The man who was arguing with the woman is seen trying to pull the dog off the sergeant.

According to the LAPD, the woman is believed to have commanded the dog to bite the sergeant.

Video shows the sergeant continuing to pursue the woman with the dog, while the man tries to intercede. The sergeant appears to reach for his belt and, at one point, pulls out a baton.

“Please don’t,” the man is heard saying.

At one point, the sergeant falls on the ground, and the man is seen on the video grabbing onto the dog’s leash and fleeing with the dog. Police had not yet located the man or the dog. The woman was taken into custody by police.

She was identified by police as 44-year-old Genevine Carillo. She is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to police.

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The sergeant was treated by the Los Angeles Fire Department and taken to a nearby hospital for medical care. He has since been discharged, police said.