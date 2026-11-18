Flock cameras on the intersection of W Washington Blvd and National Blvd in Culver City.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Another Southern California city will turn off four dozen automatic license plate readers amid some residents’ growing privacy concerns.

In an unopposed vote Tuesday, the Santa Ana City Council chose to terminate its contracts with Flock Group, Inc. and Motorola Solutions for automatic license plate readers. Meanwhile, as the city council in neighboring Tustin weighed a $2.5 million federal grant for police camera upgrades before a packed chamber Tuesday, residents criticized the use of cameras that, as one speaker put it, could be used for “spying on citizens.”

Departing Santa Ana Councilmember Jessie Lopez, elected this month to the state assembly, said the contract terminations were a “first step towards real accountability.”

Advertisement

“It’s not just about canceling the contract, it is about shutting the cameras tonight and removing them from our community as soon as possible,” Lopez said.

The vote was 6 to 0. Councilmember Phil Bacerra was absent.

Santa Ana joins a growing list of California cities that have reconsidered their use of Flock’s surveillance cameras in the face of public backlash. The vote comes just one day after the San Diego City Council unanimously voted to end its own Flock contract.

Also in Orange County, the Fullerton City Council in October voted to temporary turn off its Flock license plate reader camera system for six months, the Daily Pilot reported.

Advertisement

In Santa Clara County, Mountain View terminated its contract with Flock in February. The Los Angeles Police Department cited privacy concerns in July when it declined to renew contracts for Flock Safety’s license plate surveillance cameras, though the department is now poised to roll out hundreds of license plate readers from a Flock competitor: Axon Enterprise.

Santa Ana’s automated license plate reader program, which included a mix of license plate readers from Atlanta-based Flock and Chicago-based Motorola, was approved by the local city council in May 2025 and was gradually rolled out last year and early this year.

Between April 1 and Sept. 30, the camera system helped with 55 cases, including 18 stolen vehicle crimes and 6 firearm crimes, according to a city memo.

Police departments across the state have credited license plate reader camera systems for helping them solve crimes. In August, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said Flock cameras aided detectives in developing leads and tracking a suspect vehicle after a newborn was found dead along a rural roadside. Earlier this month, Berkeley police said license-plate reading technology helped them find a man suspected of stealing $400 in ice cream.

The American Civil Liberties Union has opposed Flock. The group has argued that Flock’s surveillance technology enables any law enforcement agencies with a Flock contract to track, log and share resident’s movements without a warrant.

The Tustin City Council had been poised to accept a $2.5 million Department of Justice grant to upgrade its public safety camera system. Council members considering the grant were met by a meeting room so packed that some attendees were forced to watch from an overflow space.

Advertisement

“Just because federal funding is available does not mean the city should automatically accept it without looking at the implications,” said a speaker who identified herself as a “deeply concerned” Tustin resident. “There are severe implications here. ICE is picking up people left and right. These are our community members. There are consequential decisions that ... deserve thoughtful consideration and public engagement, and not a rushed process to just vote and have it over with.”

Nathan, a Tustin high school student, gave an impassioned speech against surveillance cameras equipped with AI-enabled technology in which he raised concerns about creating a “slippery slope that leads to a leviathan.”

“I would never, as a young person looking to go forth into the world, want to have a single private company or any system that’s able to track essentially every single movement that I have ever made in my life just in the name of safety,” Nathan said.

Tustin Police Chief Sean Thuilliez confirmed at the meeting that the department’s cameras would not be used to aid immigration enforcement efforts.

Tustin City Council postponed until December a vote on whether to accept the federal technology grant.

Councilmember Lee Fink said the city needed time to consult with neighboring cities on the grant conditions.

Advertisement

Shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, as news spread among Tustin City Council meeting attendees that nearby Santa Ana had voted to suspend its Flock contract, cheers erupted from the council chamber.

There was a similar public outcry, including from among immigrant justice groups, in San Bernardino when that city council in August considered applying for a Model Cities Initiative grant. The federal program would have required San Bernardino police to cooperate with federal agencies including ICE, the San Bernardino Sun reported.