Jace Harrick proposes to Zoey Mattinson at San Clemente State Beach when a sneaker wave surprised them, knocking the ring from his hand.

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Mikah Anderson dropped everything Sunday afternoon when her brother asked if she could sneakily meet him at San Clemente State Beach where he planned to propose.

As he got down on one knee before his girlfriend, Anderson clicked her iPhone as fast as she could from behind a nearby rock, capturing photos and videos of the special moment. She got the waves lapping at their feet, the golden horizon from the almost setting sun, and most importantly, the couple’s unbridled joy as they embraced as new fiancés.

And then, she captured the fateful moment a powerful wave knocked the ring completely out of the soon-to-be groom’s hand.

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VIDEO | 00:06 Powerful wave at San Clemente State Beach sweeps away the engagement ring

“It was like a rouge wave,” Anderson said. “This was a dream ring and this was his dream girl. ... I feel really terrible about it.”

In the video, you can hear Anderson start to laugh as her brother, Jace Harrick, scoops up his new fiancée in an attempt to protect her from the wave that suddenly rushes almost up to their waists. It’s a sweet moment, until it’s clear that Harrick dropped the entire ring box — diamond ring included.

“I saw my brother panic and dance around and we immediately started digging the sand,” Anderson said. “He was devastated.”

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The couple still hasn’t found the ring.

The video Anderson took has now gone viral on TikTok and been featured on local news channels across Southern California, catching the sympathy of viewers across the globe. The proposal occurred during a weekend of particularly punishing waves and extremely high water levels fueled by a super El Niño.

Harrick, 27, hadn’t been planning to propose during the weekend of high tides, but he couldn’t resist the perfect weather at the beach, one of their favorite spots. He’d purchased the ring a few days before his long-distance girlfriend had come into town — and just weeks after they started dating.

But it just felt right.

“I knew as soon as I picked her up: I’m marrying this girl,” Harrick remembered thinking. “When you know you know.”

He decided he wanted to send Mattinson, 25, back to Utah with a ring on her finger.

Jace Harrick proposes to Zoey Mattinson at San Clemente State Beach. (Mikah Anderson)

But the ocean had other plans.

“I knew that it was high tide, ... I was just so focused on Zoey,” said Harrick, a San Clemente resident. “The next set came in and it just had a lot of force.”

“We were hugging for what Mother Nature deemed too long,” he said, laughing.

Anderson, however, feels guilty because she said she helped her brother pick the location for the proposal.

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“I should have known that the El Niño waves are coming,” Anderson said. “We should have known better.”

The couple, though, is rolling with the punches, er ... waves.

“It’s making for the most memorable engagement” Harrick said. “It’s been quite the experience, we’re making the most of it.”

They’re still moving ahead with wedding planning, with a date set in February, and if they don’t find the ring — that’s still Plan A — Harrick said he’s prepared to buy another ring and pop the question again.

“I get to propose twice — how often do you get to do that?” he said.