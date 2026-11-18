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A University of California regents meeting took on the feel of debate class Tuesday, as two experts battled over whether the SAT should be required once again for college applicants as a key decision looms that will affect tens of thousands of students.

The question: What would SAT scores tell UC that high school grades don’t?

More than 3,000 of UC’s roughly 20,000 faculty members have signed open letters demanding the exam’s return, many warning that first-year students arrive without basic math skills. UC has reported that average grades in introductory math courses have fallen over the last five years, even as first-year retention and four-year graduation rates have reached record levels.

Students opposed to testing mandates gathered at a UCLA town hall last week and at a news conference outside Tuesday’s meeting, holding signs that said: “Keep the UC test free!”

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Ivy League data

Brown University economist John Friedman said that at 12 elite private colleges he studied, students who scored 1600 on the SAT earned first-year GPAs 0.43 points higher than those who scored 1200, including when comparing students of the same race, gender and family income. The study covered eight Ivy League schools, as well as Stanford, MIT, Duke and the University of Chicago.

Comparing test scores to a thermometer, Friedman told regents that students from low-income families and underrepresented groups are more likely to “show up with a fever.”

“We should think hard about how to treat that fever, but the fever is the result of underlying conditions,” Friedman said. “We shouldn’t blame the thermometer.”

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UC Berkeley economist Jesse Rothstein presented different research, arguing that the SAT “adds a little bit of predictive information, but much of what it measures is family background.”

“To the extent that students aren’t successful when they arrive, we have two choices: We can keep them out, or we can help them succeed,” he said.

Regents weigh in

Regent Rusty Areias said, “there’s no issue I’m contacted more on.” He called the balance between access and academic excellence “the one consistent issue” in UC’s history.

Student Regent-designate Jordan Roiland challenged Friedman’s data on students admitted without test scores, who averaged a 3.35 GPA at their UC school. “That’s a couple B-pluses and an A-minus,” Roiland told the board. When Friedman replied that about 35% of those students received a C or below, Roiland said, “C can be a passing grade at a UC.”

Regent Jay Sures asked whether grade inflation has made high school GPAs less useful. Friedman said it has, because so many students now earn grades at or near a 4.0.

Rothstein disagreed, citing new research by UC Davis scholar Michal Kurlaender that found “no decline in the predictive power of the high school GPA” at UC over the last 15 years. That study found that fewer UC freshmen from California public high schools had taken precalculus or calculus before enrolling. The share was 83% in 2024, down from 95% in 2017. The decline began before the pandemic, and before UC stopped using the SAT in admissions.

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Regent Scott Galloway said he came from “a lower income home headed by a single mother,” scored in the 47th percentile on the SAT and was admitted to UCLA. He asked Rothstein what led him to believe UC admissions officers today lack “the nuance and intelligence to adjust for the biases.”

Rothstein replied that the diversity of admitted students rose after UC dropped the SAT, which “suggests that they were not fully adjusting for the biases.”

Board Chair Maria Anguiano said she was “less concerned about whether someone gets a 3.0 versus a 3.8, more concerned about retention and graduation.” UC has reported that first-year retention reached a record 93% and the four-year graduation rate a record 74%.

The introductory math courses — where grades fell — make up about 5% of first-year students’ lower-division course enrollments, and grades in most other subjects held steady. It is unclear whether students who struggled in math courses went on to graduate on time.

Regent Lark Park questioned Rothstein about a slide showing falling math scores among 15-year-olds in wealthy countries, which he used to argue that UC’s admissions policy was not to blame for changes in college students’ math skills. Park said the data could also bolster the case for testing.

Rothstein responded that the decline showed UC needs to adapt, either by “keeping people out” or by “figuring out how to serve the students we get these days.”

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“I would not put it in such binary terms,” Park said.

Students push back

During a public comment period before the presentations, nearly half of the speakers were students addressing the SAT. All of them opposed bringing it back.

Among them was UC Berkeley student Kiki Whitman, who pointed to the cost of test preparation classes. “For families in Lake Isabella, spending that kind of money can mean choosing between educational opportunities and basic household expenses,” she said, referring to the small, low-income mountain town northeast of Bakersfield where she grew up.

Test preparation is a multibillion-dollar business sector.

Candice Phan, a UC Davis student who is president of the UC Student Assn., spoke at a news conference that the group organized outside the meeting. “Standardized testing closes the doors on students from communities of color and low-income backgrounds, and that is UC breaking its promise of being an engine of social mobility,” she said.

UC increasingly stands apart

All eight Ivy League campuses have reinstated testing requirements or announced plans to, as have Stanford, Caltech and the University of Texas. USC is also evaluating whether to end its test-optional practice.

In announcing their decisions, several Ivy League schools said SAT and ACT scores helped predict how students would do in college. Officials at Dartmouth, Harvard and Yale said scores could help identify promising applicants from lower-income backgrounds who may otherwise be overlooked.

More California students are taking the SAT even without a UC requirement. In all, 138,763 members of the state’s class of 2026 took the exam, up 12.6% from the year before, according to College Board data released in September. The College Board said more California students likely took the SAT to keep their options open as additional colleges began requiring test scores again.

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Many school districts already provide funding so that students can take the SAT at no cost and they make the test available during the school day. The College Board, which administers the SAT and other tests, has offered to cover the cost at every California high school for two years if UC reinstates the exam requirement, according to minutes of an Oct. 2 UC admissions board meeting. The College Board said the free testing could begin as early as the 2027-28 school year.

The College Board, which is organized as a nonprofit, took in $1.2 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2024, with about $296 million related to the SAT, according to recent tax filings. But SAT revenue is down from $403.6 million in 2019, as colleges shifted from requiring the test.

UC dropped the SAT and the similar ACT exam in 2020 amid the pandemic and concerns that scores tracked race and family wealth more than academic preparation. Regents voted to drop the tests over the recommendation of a faculty task force that had urged keeping them until UC could build its own exam.

Applicants can submit SAT or ACT scores after sending in their applications. UC does not use the scores to decide whom to admit, but it can use them for course placement.

Concerns about students’ math and writing skills have grown since UC dropped the tests. A UC San Diego faculty work group reported in fall 2025 that about 1 in 12 incoming freshmen there tested below high school math standards, a share it said had grown nearly thirtyfold since 2020.

Regardless of the decision, UC says students applying currently and next fall will not have to submit scores. There has been no decision on fall 2028 applications.