California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a campaign event in Hollywood ahead of the Nov. 3 midterms.

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Dozens of elected prosecutors linked arms this week with local police departments and the families of crime victims in an effort to stop Gov. Gavin Newsom from wiping away death sentences for hundreds of California convicts.

Earlier this month, the governor announced that he was moving to reduce the sentences of 548 prisoners from death to life without parole. The prospect of a mass commutation drew immediate outcry from some in state law enforcement, leading to a petition Monday to the California Supreme Court that aims to block the maneuver.

“Only this Court can stop the Governor’s disregard of the law — his abuse of power,” the group wrote in its petition.

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More than half of California’s county prosecutors joined the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation — a Sacramento-based advocacy group that files litigation on behalf of crime victims, often opposing early releases and sentence reductions for violent offenders — in calling for the state Supreme Court to halt the commutations, which must be finalized before Newsom leaves office on Jan. 3.

“By the Governor’s own account, his decision was not based upon an individualized assessment of the circumstances of the crimes, the histories of the offenders, their conduct during incarceration, or the views of the victims and prosecuting district attorneys,” the filing said. “Instead, the Governor made a categorical determination that every death sentence should be commuted based upon his general opposition to capital punishment.”

They argue the last-minute mass mercy is unlawful in part because the governor skipped key procedural steps before declaring his intent to commute the sentences for so-called “twice convicted” felons, who make up the majority of those sentenced to death in the state.

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Several legal experts, however, said the group’s petition is premised on a clear misreading of the law.

“Frankly, I think the arguments are frivolous,” said Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the UC Berkeley Law School, during a news conference hosted by Prosecutors Alliance Action on Tuesday. “If we just focus on the law, it’s clear that Gov. Newsom has the authority to commute these sentences in this way.”

Others were more blunt.

“Either the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation and the district attorneys do not understand what the governor did on Nov. 5 ... or do not understand the law,” said UC Berkeley law professor Elisabeth Semel, who runs the school’s Death Penalty Clinic.

Under state law, at least four justices of the California Supreme Court must approve commutations when a condemned inmate has an additional felony conviction — approval Newsom formally sought when he announced his intentions on Nov. 5.

Critics have decried the move as a betrayal of California voters, who twice upheld the state’s death penalty laws, and “a slap in the face” to victims’ families, who were promised justice at the sharp end of a lethal injection needle.

California With death sentence clemency, Newsom takes another big political risk Amid speculation about how the mass commutation could help or hurt his presidential prospects in 2028, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision pushes the boundaries of his authority and sends a clear message to the nation about where he stands.

But their actual legal challenge is far more narrow. In effect, prosecutors accuse Newsom of flubbing the choreography in the bureaucratic dance that typically precedes commutations, by failing to provide formal notice to prosecutors ahead of his announcement and by not reviewing each case individually.

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Chemerinsky and others who study the law say Newsom’s opponents are playing the wrong tape.

“Nothing in the California Constitution, nothing in the California penal code requires that it be an individualized determination,” Chemerinsky said.

The California Supreme Court said as much in 2018, when it published an administrative order on commutation. The procedures at issue apply when a particular inmate has petitioned the governor for clemency, but not when the governor initiates the order.

“The California Constitution does not require the justices of this court to determine whether, in the view of each justice, the applicant deserves clemency,” the justices wrote at the time.

Opponents also called the governor’s assurance that convicts will still die in prison “obviously cruelly false,” citing a recent administrative change that would allow some inmates sentenced to life without the possibility of parole a chance at a reduced sentence.

“Contrary to the Governor’s assertion, life without the possibility of parole no longer guarantees that you will spend your life in prison,” said Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman, who was among 30 county prosecutors to throw his weight behind the move to block commutations. “The Governor cannot tell victims’ families with any degree of certainty that these murderers will spend the rest of their natural lives behind bars.”

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But Michael Romano, who runs the Three Strikes Project at Stanford Law School, said that’s simply not true.

“These regulations have nothing to do with the people who’ve been sentenced to death,” Romano said. “The people who receive clemency from Gov. Newsom receive the longest possible sentence available in American law and that is where they will stay.”

Even if the death sentences remain in place, California has not executed an inmate since 2006. Its death chamber, long housed at San Quentin, has been dismantled under Newsom. Meanwhile, the state’s slow-moving post-conviction system and the dearth of so-called “death qualified” attorneys means automatic appeals drag on for years, sometimes decades, at the cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars per inmate to Golden State taxpayers.

A 2010 file photo shows the death chamber that was used for lethal injections at San Quentin State Prison until it was dismantled under Gov. Gavin Newsom, who also closed the prison’s death row. (Associated Press)

“Some victims absolutely want the death penalty. But many others don’t,” said Santa Clara County Dist. Atty. Jeff Rosen, one of few elected prosecutors to publicly endorse the governor’s position.

California currently spends $200 million a year exhausting the appeals of condemned felons whom it has no practical means to execute. Rebuilding that infrastructure would cost untold millions more, and take years of legal wrangling to make operational. By the time such a system could start killing people, experts say, the California Supreme Court is all but certain to have ruled the death penalty unconstitutional under state law.

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Critics say those failures are by design.

“The very people who want to get rid of the death penalty have done everything in their power to obstruct it,” said Anne Marie Schubert, head of the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation, which led the effort to block the commutations. “They create the problem and then argue the problem is too big.”

Despite Newsom’s likely success, several procedural steps remain before the governor can formally lift death sentences.

The California Supreme Court has given parties until Tuesday to submit briefings, arguing either for or against the governor’s proposed clemency order. Newsom will then have until Dec. 4 to respond.

Experts say the justices could issue a decision as soon as the following Tuesday, though they are likely to wait until the week before Christmas to rule on the twice-convicted felons. The governor can rewrite the remaining death sentences with the stroke of a pen, though California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta told the court Newsom would do so only after the court rules on the majority.

“The Governor will not proceed with a grant of commutation to any individuals with death sentences until the Court acts, including those convicted of a single felony,” Bonta said in a filing Monday.