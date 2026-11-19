White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia, right, joins President Trump as he departs on the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 13.

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The State Bar of California has opened an investigation into Katie Zacharia who faced scrutiny during her brief stint as White House press secretary for calling herself a lawyer despite never passing a bar exam.

The probe, which was made public on Thursday, comes in response to a complaint submitted last month by the nonprofit watchdog Campaign for Accountability alleging that Zacharia may have violated California law by touting herself as lawyer.

While Zacharia, a Huntington Beach native, received a law degree from Pepperdine University in 2011, she did not pass the bar exam in California or any other state. Yet, since at least early 2025 she has described herself as a lawyer on national television and in podcasts, including on “The Greg Kelly Show” and CNN, and has been identified on screen as a lawyer in at least 18 appearances on Fox News, according to the complaint.

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“Ms. Zacharia has represented herself as a lawyer repeatedly to buttress her reputation and credibility as a television legal commentator and now as the White House spokesperson, yet it seems it was all a lie. In California, calling yourself a lawyer without a license isn’t puffery; it’s a crime,” the organization’s executive director Michelle Kuppersmith said in a news release last month.

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The watchdog’s complaint alleges Zacharia claimed to have served as “outside counsel” to the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation, and previously listed herself on LinkedIn as full-time General Counsel of Fix California, a nonprofit.

A spokesperson for Zacharia denied that she had violated any laws in a text message to The Times, calling the accusations “baseless.”

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“This complaint is politically motivated and a clear waste of the State Bar’s time and resources. We are confident it will be dismissed with no finding of wrongdoing,” the spokesperson said.

Under California state law a person presenting themselves as being entitled to practice law without an active state bar license could be charged with a misdemeanor and face up to a year in county jail and a $1,000 fine.

Zacharia addressed the scrutiny last month in an interview with conservative outlet Human Events, saying she had been preparing to take the bar exam in California shortly after getting married and was busy preparing for a move to China to join her new husband, who had been working in private equity in Beijing.

“I was obviously incredibly distracted and overwhelmed and excited for finally being married to someone who I’d been long distance from for at least a year,” Zacharia told the outlet, adding that the results of the exam were “somewhat inconsequential” because she knew she would not need the credential in China.

She said she had consulted several legal experts to ensure the title of lawyer was accurate when offering legal analysis and “they said absolutely, absolutely across the board. You can call yourself a lawyer,” she told the outlet.

Zacharia added that it was “unfortunate that people dub this as some kind of conspiracy.”

Times staff writer Clara Harter contributed to this report.