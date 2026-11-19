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California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta on Thursday subpoenaed the AI chip manufacturer Nvidia — asking whether its advanced chips or other confidential information went to China and whether it had misled investors and the public on the issue.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The subpoena follows Nvidia co-founder and Chief Executive Jensen Huang’s resignation after it was revealed he was having an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, and after Bonta’s office sued OpenAI — another AI company — over similar claims that it had misled the public about its advanced AI capabilities.

Bonta’s office said information gleaned from the subpoenas “will help the California Department of Justice evaluate whether Nvidia’s actions violated California law.”

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Bonta said both Nvidia’s and Jensen’s conduct raise “bright red flags, including about the ways in which the company may have misled investors,” and his office intends to determine if it did so.

“Nvidia is in a messy, transnational situation but the underlying principle of our corporate securities law is clear: Companies cannot mislead their investors,” Bonta said.

The shake-up at Nvidia has rattled markets.

This article will be updated.