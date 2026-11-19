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Few places in California delivered a bigger election day disappointment for GOP leaders than Orange County.

Democrats swept the once-Republican stronghold, winning congressional races and expanding their control of the state Legislature by flipping Assembly and Senate districts in some of the region’s reddest communities.

Although the county’s shift from conservative to competitive has been underway for years, most of the wealthier coastal cities had remained reliably Republican.

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Democrat Chris Duncan beat Republican incumbent Tony Strickland, marking a significant political shift in an area long considered a Republican stronghold. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

In Huntington Beach, which attracted national attention as the center of resistance to California’s liberal politics, Republican state Sen. Tony Strickland lost his seat representing a territory that winds through Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, San Clemente and Seal Beach. Huntington Beach is so conservative that Strickland once described its all-Republican City Council as the “MAGA-nificent 7.”

Democratic victories in and around Huntington Beach, which became a focal point of the nation’s culture wars after local leaders challenged vaccine mandates and the display of gay pride flags on city property, have some Democrats predicting a decline in conservative influence.

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“The days of Huntington Beach being a MAGA city are over,” said Democratic U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, who, as a result of redistricting, now represents the city and his home base in deep-blue Long Beach.

That view is far from universally shared. Huntington Beach, which still elected conservatives in city and school board races, remains so MAGA that “I’m afraid to let anyone know I’m a Democrat,” said Dave Goetsch, 71, a retired aerospace engineer who was born and raised in the city.

Linda Verraster, left, and Kim Anderson, co-presidents of Democratic Women of South Orange County, talk about their efforts to help elect Democrat Chris Duncan in Laguna Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Goetsch voted “D” up and down the ballot, describing the election as a referendum on President Trump, whom he called an “embarrassment,” as he watched locals on bicycles adorned with American flags and vintage cars cruise down Main Street on Sunday morning.

Democrats, including a onetime socialist who ousted a three-term Republican, also appear poised to capture two Assembly districts on the county’s coast.

Those expected wins would mirror a trend of Democrats picking up state seats in traditionally red areas. In the Central Valley, for example, a Democratic challenger who reported raising zero campaign funds unseated Assemblymember Alexandra Macedo, the Republican minority leader.

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“The results are disappointing,” said Will O’Neill, a former Newport Beach mayor and chair of the Orange County Republican Party. “There are a number of people who voted strong opposition to the national Republican brand, and that affected every race that had an R next to their name.”

Republican state Sen. Tony Strickland was defeated by Democrat Chris Duncan. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Vote-counting is still underway. Republicans are on track to hold just 20 of the 120 seats in the state Legislature, down from 29 seats, leaving Democrats with overwhelming majority in both the state Senate and Assembly.

Carl DeMaio, a Republican Assembly member from San Diego, expects little to change in Sacramento, given that the Democrats’ supermajority only increased, leaving Republican opposition irrelevant to the legislative process. He chalked up the election to “Democratic enthusiasm that just shot through the roof.”

Political experts pointed to Democratic turnout and support from unaffiliated voters.

“There’s two ways that you get this movement,” said Paul Mitchell, one of the state’s most prominent political data analysts. “One is especially in a hyper-polarized kind of partisan environment through the turnout rates for the different parties, and then when independents shift from voting for the Republican to voting for the Democrat. And it looks like both of those things were happening concurrently.”

Countywide, Democratic voter turnout was 66%, 10 points higher compared with 2022.

Republican turnout fell from 67% in 2022 to 65%, Mitchell said, citing data from his firm, Political Data Inc.

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Young adult participation went from 36% in 2022 to 46% this year. Latinos showed massive growth, with 54% turnout compared with 40% in 2022.

“Honestly, we’ve been on cloud nine,” said Kim Anderson, 67, co-president of Democratic Women of South Orange County, which encouraged Latino and younger adults to vote.

Political Data Inc. found that Strickland’s Senate District 36 logged higher turnout from both groups than in the 2022 midterms.

Trump has noted that he wasn’t on the ballot, suggesting that some MAGA supporters may have lacked the motivation to turn out.

Strickland won his seat in a 2025 special election, vacating his position on the Huntington Beach council, where he battled Gov. Gavin Newsom over state housing mandates.

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in Newport Beach on Nov. 3. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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A year later, voters favored Chris Duncan, a former federal prosecutor from San Clemente who cast himself as a patriot opposed to federal immigration policies.

Duncan, a former attorney for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said he quit over the Trump administration’s child separation program.

“I like to say, ‘I didn’t leave the agency, the agency left me,” Duncan said in an interview a block away from the Huntington Beach pier, the site of many pro- and anti-MAGA marches in recent years.

Although its boundaries have shifted, the red Senate district — which includes President Nixon’s so-called Western White House in San Clemente — hasn’t been represented by a Democrat since 1994.

Another Democrat, Chris Kluwe, a former NFL punter who was once arrested at a Huntington Beach council meeting for protesting the placement of a MAGA acrostic plaque at the city’s main library, is expected to beat former Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark for an open Assembly seat. (Though briefly detained, Kluwe wasn’t charged.)

Farther south, San Juan Capistrano Councilmember Sergio Farias, a socialist-turned-Democrat, bested a three-term Republican Assembly member to represent a district that includes Republican-leaning Laguna Niguel and Dana Point, as well as purple parts of northern San Diego County.

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Republicans took city, school contests

Republicans performed well in races for local school boards and city councils, with incumbents holding on in Huntington Beach, Brea, Fountain Valley, Garden Grove, Lake Forest, Newport Beach and Yorba Linda. Costa Mesa ushered in its first directly elected Republican mayor after years of Democratic leadership.

“Realistically, in races where we had [a] Republican at the local level, people preferred that candidate and the messages and policies they’re bringing,” O’Neill, the local GOP chairman, said. “I strongly suspect you ended up with a lot of no-party-preference voters voting for Republicans at the local level and against Republicans in partisan races.”

Along Orange County’s wealthy “Gold Coast,” some of the electorate may have been rejecting Trump’s policies, rather than the GOP as a whole.

“There’s a lot of backlash to what’s been going on — the war, the tariffs,” said Katy Parks Wilson, 66, a Laguna Beach Democrat who was sitting at artisans market in Dana Point on Friday night.

Asian voter turnout in the Senate district was 5% higher compared with the 2022 midterms, according to voter data. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

While election results show that Strickland dominated conservative Dana Point, Newport Beach, San Clemente and Huntington Beach, Duncan picked up Laguna Beach, an arts-minded liberal enclave, and cities that tilt purple-to-blue, such as Garden Grove and Buena Park.

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Duncan told The Times that his campaign focused on voters in Garden Grove, one of the core cities in the Vietnamese diaspora known as Little Saigon. Anger over immigration raids targeting long-term residents mobilized voters, said Tracy La, co-founder of the community group Viet Rise.

Asian voter turnout in the Senate district was 5% higher compared with the 2022 midterms, according to voter data.

Duncan’s moderate stances on immigration earned him a vote from Republican Rob Mitchell, a three-time Trump voter from San Clemente.

Mitchell, 54, who works in software, said he supports strong borders but opposes ICE’s domestic tactics.

“Chris and I both believe there’s a better way to do it — without the violence,” he said.

La predicted that unless those elected focus on protecting immigrants and addressing affordability, voters “will swing back harder” to the GOP.

Jon Gould, dean of UC Irvine’s school of social ecology, shared that view: “American politics is always a pendulum. The fact that we were bright red at one point and now we’re purple is a sign that nothing stays forever.”