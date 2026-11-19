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The “K-shaped economy” is coming to the Thanksgiving table.

When it comes to pre-made holiday feasts from supermarkets, there is one world for the part of America trying to save as much as they can and another segment willing to pay big for the luxury experience.

The average cost of a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people is an estimated $58.63, up 6.3% compared to 2025, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 41st annual Thanksgiving dinner survey.

But retailers are also offering pre-made meals for under $100, with the Vallarta Supermarkets leading the way with an $89.99 feast that serves eight, and Ralphs is not far behind.

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Then there is a meal for the other half. At a whopping $749, Erewhon shoppers can pre-order the “ultimate organic feast,” which includes a free-range cooked turkey as the main and all the fixings.

The entire feast is estimated to feed between 8 and 10 people, about $74.90 per person.

Erewhon is famous for its organic gourmet food, cult-like following and high prices. So the market’s newest meal is generating the usual snickers.

Brandon Hau, a digital creator in Northern California, called the meal a social experiment in a video on Instagram. “Erewhon has to be out of their ... minds because what do you mean their Thanksgiving feast is $749,” he said.

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But food experts say it underscores a larger economic divide.

For Ralphs and other conventional grocery stores, “it’s incumbent upon them to have food that is at a price point that is affordable for all quintiles of U.S. households in terms of earnings,” said Ricky Volpe, a professor in the Agribusiness department at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. “Erewhon and Whole Foods are in a different position because of the demographics to which they’re appealing.”

“The Erewhon meal is sort of an interesting anecdote, and it exists because there’s a demand for that sort of thing, but that’s not in any way reflective of affordability in the United States,” he added.

Whether a person is buying the “ultimate organic feast” or another ready-made meal, it’s a choice.

Pre-made or ready-made options will always cost more than buying ingredients and cooking a meal yourself. That’s because consumers are paying for the labor, the staff who are cooking the meal, packaging and the convenience on top of the food product, said Jeffrey Dorfman, professor of Agricultural and Resource Economics at North Carolina State University.

It’s certainly possible to spend less than $100 on a full meal, Dorfman said. But some people want to splurge.

“There are people who do spend hundreds of dollars, maybe even $1,000, if they buy some nice wine and three or four different pies for desserts,” he said.

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When the American Farm Bureau Federation surveyed the average price of serving a Thanksgiving meal, researchers weighted the cost of the complete menu, including the fixings, which includes the following ingredients: a 16lb turkey, whole milk, carrots, celery, cranberries, cubed stuffing, dinner rolls, frozen green peas, sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie mix, frozen pie crusts, heavy whipping cream, ham, frozen green beans and russet potatoes.

Here are several ready-made options offered by Southern California grocery stores.

Vallarta

Vallarta Supermarkets is currently promoting a $89.99 fully cooked meal estimated to feed about six to eight people — an estimated $11.24 a plate.

What’s on the menu: A butterball turkey, creamy mashed potatoes, homestyle gravy, stuffing and cranberry orange relish.

Ralphs

Ralphs is offering a Kroger-brand-inspired pre-made meal for $95, enough to feed about six to eight people for $11.87 each.

What’s on the menu: A bone-in turkey served with Kroger-brand sides including homestyle stuffing, green bean casserole, maple pecan mashed sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and classic gravy.

Sprouts

Sprouts is promoting an organic turkey meal that serves six for $129.99, which comes to $21.66 per person.

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What’s on the menu: An organic turkey, organic sourdough stuffing, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce.

Bristol Farms

For about 8 to 12 guests, Bristol Farms’ offering is $279.99, an estimated $23.33 per person.

What’s on the menu: An organic turkey alongside turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, traditional stuffing with Italian sausage, cornbread stuffing, cranberry relish, green bean Almondine, roasted Brussels sprouts with Applewood bacon and fig balsamic glaze, creamed corn and brioche dinner rolls.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods Market’s “Thanksgiving Extravaganza for 12,” costing customers $599.99, which comes out to $49.99 a head.

What’s on the menu: Two entrées, a roasted turkey with turkey gravy and a maple bourbon ham with brown sugar citrus glaze. The sides include sea salt and cracked pepper green beans, velvety creamed spinach, roasted koginut squash with dried cranberries and walnuts, creamy mashed Yukon Gold potatoes, classic holiday herb stuffing, zesty cranberry-orange sauce, aromatic butternut squash soup, Brussels sprouts, beet and butternut harvest salad, brioche dinner rolls. It also comes with not one but two desserts: apple pie and pumpkin pie.

Erewhon

Erewhon’s “ultimate organic feast” can be pre-ordered for $749. The serving size is slated for 8 to 10 people, about $74.90 per person.

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What’s on the menu: A free-range cooked turkey as the main showstopper served with sourdough and roasted vegetable stuffing, rainbow carrots, Brussels sprouts, garlic mashed potatoes and turkey gravy. The meal also comes with dessert, a deep-dish pumpkin pie.

When it comes to Erewhon’s Thanksgiving meal, one commenter on Hau’s Instagram video said, “8-10 people in Los Angeles, 4-5 people in the real world.”

“I don’t know who is buying this, but props to you,” Hau said in his post.