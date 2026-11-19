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Not long ago, while riding the tram that chugs up to the Getty museum, I looked out across the 405 at a sprawling hillside mansion and considered the many advantages of not being filthy rich.

I like nice things as much as the next person, but as a low-overhead kind of guy, having a house the size of a cruise ship holds no appeal for me.

Los Angeles has so many over-the-top mansions — some of which go for well above $100 million and could house multitudes — I’m not sure which one I was looking at from the tram. But I took note the other day of a front-page Times story by Michael Liu about a local real estate trend .

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Rich people are being displaced — I’m thinking of starting a GoFundMe page for them — by super-rich people who buy and bulldoze high-end properties, then build modern monstrosities large enough to end homelessness, if that were the point.

Liu offered the example of a modest three-bedroom house that was flattened in Beverly Hills and replaced with a 19,000-square-foot home that features waterfalls, a pickleball court, a moat, a 20-car garage and a $53-million price tag.

For several years now, I’ve been intending to clear out my two-car garage, but the job feels too overwhelming. If I had a 20-car garage I’d change my name and leave town. As for a moat, I guess that could come in handy if angry workers priced out of the housing market approach on horseback with battering rams, but what about the threat of West Nile virus from all that standing water?

“We’re generating so many millionaires and billionaires right now,” one developer told Liu. And instead of the garden variety celebrities who ponied up for Westside mansions in the past, the new buyers include tech moguls and international players.

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David Copado walks past the home that sits in front of his. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

On Tuesday morning, I was planning to go check out the mansion I had seen from the tram, and maybe retrace the route I took in 2015 with high-end real estate agent Jeff Hyland, who showed me a $35-million tear-down and said the buyer had paid “just for the dirt” on which to build a dream house. I also wanted to have another look at the 21-bedroom, 42-bath Bel-Air home with five swimming pools, a bowling alley and movie theater.

But then I checked my email and saw an invitation to a protest at a two-bedroom, one-bath South L.A. house where the renters have been without hot water for three months. So I went there instead, driving past a City Hall that is about to be run by a democratic socialist mayor who rose to power in part through her focus on income and wealth inequality. Nithya Raman, as a council member, led the charge for tenant protections and a cap on rent increases.

For all the wealth in L.A., more than half the city’s residents are renters, and a majority of them pay 30% or more of their income on rent.

“What we have right now is an opportunity to make L.A. more affordable,” Raman said a year ago when the City Council lowered the cap on rent increases . “When people can afford to stay in Los Angeles, this entire city thrives.”

But dozens of landlords warned that the cap could force them to cut back on repairs and discourage more development in a city with a housing affordability crisis. That tension is likely to be at the center of Raman’s upcoming term as mayor.

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On my approach to 52nd Street, between Figueroa and the Harbor Freeway, I passed multiple homeless encampments. I parked near 52nd and South Flower and spoke to yellow-shirted protesters from the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment , which advocates statewide for tenants and low-wage workers. They were there on behalf of David Copado, his wife, Margarita, and their three adult children. All five live in a rear dwelling behind a vacant house.

David Copado, top left, stands in the living room of his family’s South Los Angeles home. He has lived there his whole life. The kitchen floor, top right, is weathered. The wood floor underneath the bathroom toilet, above, is cracked and sagging.

Copado, who works as a security guard in Glendale, led me back to the weathered, wood-frame house he has lived in for all of his 50 years. We pushed through a front door with a crucifix attached and into a small living room adorned with family photos. A refrigerator, with a child’s artwork affixed to it, was wedged against the entrance to the kitchen, where a broken water heater stood next to the sink.

“There’s no hot water right now,” said Copado, who told me he has notified the owner of the house to no avail. “It’s been like three months.”

The floor of the kitchen was soft, and the bathroom floor even mushier. I felt like it could give way.

“It’s been really hard,” said Daisy Copado, 25, a Cal State Northridge grad who majored in psychology with a minor in Central American Studies. She is the eldest of David and Margarita’s three kids, and she has a 21-year-old sister and a 19-year-old brother who is disabled.

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“We heat up water on the stove and pour water into a bucket,” Daisy said, and that’s how the family has been showering.

I reached out to the property owners, West Hills Investment Group Inc., but got no response. The Copados say the company bought the property about five years ago and has done some repairs but has also attempted to evict them.

Voices Column: A $35-million tear-down: L.A.’s unreal estate has plenty of buyers It’s not uncommon on the Westside of Los Angeles for people to shell out $20 million or more for a house.

A property owner can legally buy a property and begin proceedings to remove it from the rental market and evict tenants. But attorney Alex Scott, who represents the Copados, was at the Tuesday protest and said the family has prevailed in legal proceedings because the owner has not followed legal requirements. ACCE representatives demanded that the city enforce housing codes and force the owner to make needed repairs while the matter plays out.

Daisy Copado told me that at one point, the owners offered her family $13,000 to pack up and move. But even though she’s starting a new job, and her sister has worked as well, they haven’t found any suitable two-bedroom apartments under $1,900 a month, and even that might not be affordable, at roughly twice what they pay now.

“It’s why so many people move to, like, San Bernardino,” Daisy said. She has relatives who made that move, she added, but they’ve had to deal with grueling daily commutes to jobs in Los Angeles.

Margarita Copado, left, and her daughter Daisy Copado join a protest in front of their South Los Angeles home demanding that the owners make repairs. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

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I’ll check back to see how this plays out, and hopefully the owner will weigh in as well. I noticed that a Raman campaign poster was planted in the front lawn, and it’s going to be interesting to see how she governs on one of the biggest challenges facing the city.

Back when I toured those mansions with Hyland, he noted that they put a lot of people to work during and after construction, and generate a fortune in property taxes, which serves the greater good.

The late USC business and law professor Ed Kleinbard had a different take at the time on what he called “real estate porn.” If you can pay obscenely vast sums of money for yet another house you may only seldom occupy, given all your other estates, why not instead start businesses that create jobs for struggling working-class and middle-class Americans?

That was 11 years ago, when things were really out of whack. I didn’t imagine they’d be even more out of whack now.

steve.lopez@latimes.com