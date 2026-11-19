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The first atmospheric river storm of the season hits Southern California on Thursday. But the real test of El Niño’s powers will come next week as exceptionally high tides strike, possibly at the same time as significant rain.

It’s a risk scientists are closely watching. The combination of elevated sea water levels and powerful storms has brought destruction on the Southern California coast during a past El Niño.

Exceptionally high king tides will hit beginning Sunday and last through Black Friday.

Forecasters say there’s also the possibility of big swells and rain during this same period. Ryan Kittell, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said there’s not yet much clarity on how much rain could come next week, and there’s still some chance that it could end up being dry on those days.

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California will have to play the same anxious waiting game around Christmas and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the two other periods the coast will see exceptionally high king tides.

Before heading south, the atmosphere river pummeled Northern California on Wednesday, leaving some San Francisco streets covered in waist-high waters, flooding some buildings, and leaving cars stuck on flooded freeways across the Bay Area. By 4 p.m., 2.31 inches of rain had fallen on San Francisco, breaking an 108-year-old record for a Nov. 18. More than 51,000 customers of Pacific Gas & Electric were without electricity Wednesday afternoon.

Caltrans employees work to unclog drains in floodwater Wednesday near the 101 Freeway in San Francisco. (Benjamin Fanjoy / Getty Images)

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The wild weather came days after Northern California beaches were hit by massive waves — reaching more than 50 feet high in one spot — scattered flooding and waterspouts over San Francisco Bay.

The combination of El Niño-fueled powerful Pacific storms and exceptionally high tides wreaked havoc on California in the winter of 1982-83.

Initially, there were big storms in December 1982, which brought big waves, “but they occurred at the lowest tides of the month,” said Reinhard Flick, a researcher at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego. “There was some damage, and there was a bunch of erosion. So it basically softened the coast up.”

More storms came in during January 1983, and then, at the end of the month, “that’s when all hell broke loose,” Flick said. “We had storm surge ... 13 foot waves, and look where the tides were — the highest tides of the year, basically.”

It caused the worst flooding in Southern California in decades, resulting in millions of dollars in damage, severely damaging piers in Santa Monica, Seal Beach and San Diego, and flooding homes in places like Malibu, Venice, Playa del Rey and Redondo Beach. The wooden Scripps Pier in La Jolla was so damaged it had to be replaced, and is now made of concrete.

“This is, for me, the key to what happens during these El Niño years when you have a high water level, big waves and big tides all occurring at the same time. In other words, the coincidence of storms and big waves, if they occur during these periods of peak high tides, that’s when the damage and the flooding and the beach erosion is the worst,” Flick said.

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Southern California has already endured months of pounding from high sea levels along the coast, in part due to seeing big swells from an unusually active hurricane season. That pushed seawater into homes in places like Long Beach and Dana Point, eroded sandy beaches, and undermined Highway 1 in Orange and Ventura counties.

“We’re facing a triple threat here in terms of coastal impacts in California associated with this El Niño event: higher waves, more rain, and higher sea levels,” said Mark Merrifield, director of the Center for Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography. “We have a pretty good indicator that the conditions we see now will translate into prolonged high sea levels throughout the November-December timeframe.”

Caltrans employee Chris Balingit works to tow a car stuck in floodwater near the 101 freeway on Wednesday. (Benjamin Fanjoy / Getty Images)

Maximum sea levels could reach beyond 8 feet in Southern California starting on Monday. In Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, the weather service warned of maximum sea levels of between 8.1 to 8.6 feet, and perhaps even higher, between Monday and Friday of Thanksgiving week, “with potential higher levels due to elevated high surf.” In San Diego and Orange counties, sea levels will likely exceed 8 feet.

Anything beyond 8 feet gets into all-time record-breaking territory. All-time sea level records were broken on Oct. 27 in San Diego Bay (8.52 feet), San Pedro (8.19 feet), Santa Barbara (8.04 feet) and La Jolla (7.98 feet), which coincided with the flooding of homes and businesses in places like Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Redondo Beach, Long Beach and San Diego. In Huntington Beach alone, 114 homes and other structures reported flooding damage.

Over the last month, the average sea level off the Southern California coast has been about 16 inches higher than would be predicted by astronomical tides alone. That is far higher than in any other year on record.

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One reason why the weeks of the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day holidays are at high risk: They fall near the peaks of what are known as the 18.6-year lunar node tidal cycle and the 4.4-year lunar perigee tidal cycle. That’s causing unusually high tides — some of the highest tides possible for California over the course of two decades, based purely on the position of moon and sun — and is something that is predicted years in advance.

As for the weather beyond this week, UC Agriculture and Natural Resources climate scientist Daniel Swain said he expects a very active weather pattern, where he expects to “see everything from heavy rain to strong winds to strong or even severe thunderstorms.”

“There is a significant storm currently indicated for that period next week. This is going to be one to watch closely,” Swain said. “We do have what looks like a pretty strong cold front and some stronger winds, which could also produce their own storm surge. So we’re just going to have to see how that goes.”

A city worker builds a sand berm at Seal Beach on Monday. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Longer-range forecast models continue to indicate the likelihood of a wetter-than-normal winter, which is expected during an El Niño for Southern California.

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“The models have been screaming at us at the very top of their lungs for months now that possibly beginning as early as November, but more likely in December and January, California — including Central and Northern California — are very likely to have a much wetter-than-average winter, and quite possibly an extraordinarily wet winter,” Swain said. “This is an indication that that process is getting started early.”

By Thursday morning, this week’s atmospheric river is expected to hit Los Angeles County. The weather service warned that there will be risks for significant road flooding, debris flows on recent burned areas, mudslides and overflowing creeks, and strong winds, and urged people to park cars away from tall trees. There’s a 20% chance of thunderstorms with brief heavy downpours and a risk of brief, strong winds, and a flood watch will be in effect for L.A. County between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.