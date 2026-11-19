An In-N-Out customer has filed a lawsuit in L.A. County Superior Court, saying she and her daughter experienced a racist attack at the fast-food chain’s Sherman Oaks location in May.

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Julie Choi took her daughter to their go-to food spot in Sherman Oaks — In-N-Out Burger — as a treat after the teen finished a difficult exam at school earlier that day.

Instead of a pleasant meal of burgers and animal fries with her daughter, Choi said the evening turned into an ugly confrontation when a woman in the restaurant apparently pushed her daughter into the people standing in front of her, hurled anti-Asian slurs and doused the mother and daughter with soda.

Choi described the May incident in a lawsuit she filed Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court against the fast-food chain, accusing it of failing to stop or slow the racist attack by the woman.

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The lawsuit alleges that employees at the fast-food chain allowed the woman to remain on the premises and failed to contact the proper legal authorities during a dangerous situation.

Choi, who is of Korean descent and immigrated to the U.S. in the 1980s, said her 17-year-old daughter collapsed sobbing after the altercation, and said that six months after the incident, the girl is still on edge when she is exposed to new environments.

“I felt just so sad for her that she had to see this ugly side of humanity,” Choi said. “Whenever we go anywhere now, she looks around the room to see if there’s anything she should be concerned about. What happened to me and my daughter shouldn’t happen to anyone else because of the color of their skin or where they’re from.”

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In-N-Out spokesperson Patty Peña said the company would not comment on the lawsuit’s allegations, due to the ongoing litigation.

The complaint describes Choi turning to the woman and asking, “Did you push my daughter?”

The woman responded according to the complaint, saying “Yeah, bitch,” uttering an anti-Asian slur and then moving toward them in an aggressive manner.

At that point, the restaurant’s security guard stepped in front of the woman, standing between her and Choi and her daughter, but the woman continued to “menacingly approach and taunt” Choi and her daughter, according to the complaint.

Choi asked the security guard to take the woman outside, but he responded saying that he was not allowed to physically handle her.

The woman for several minutes continued to follow Choi and her daughter around the restaurant while screaming other racist comments, crudely mimicking East Asian accents and languages and referring to the mother and daughter as “entitled Asian bitches,” the complaint said.

Choi said the woman then ordered her food and paid with cash, and was given an empty soda cup.

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Partial video footage captured by a bystander and reviewed by The Times shows an In-N-Out employee handing the woman her change as she continued to use expletives and a racial slur.

The woman then filled the empty cup from the soda fountain and proceeded to dump the soda over Choi and her daughter, the complaint said. The woman eventually left the restaurant, still shouting slurs, the complaint said.

Choi spoke with the restaurant’s manager, who told her that he had already called the police, but that police said they would not come because Choi and her daughter weren’t in need of a paramedic for medical assistance, the complaint said.

The manager explained, according to the complaint, that “security can’t touch anyone unless an aggressor touches someone first.”

She responded by explaining that the woman had pushed her daughter twice and poured soda on them in front of the security guard, the complaint said. He told her he would report the issue internally, and then said it would be best if they left, according to the complaint.

The manager escorted the pair to their car in the parking lot, and texted her later that evening to let her know that the police had not come.

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According to the complaint, Choi called the Los Angeles Police Department the next day and was told no one from the restaurant had called the police the previous day. Officers who visited Choi’s house to take her statement said that what she described had happened constituted a hate crime, the complaint said. Police have not been able to identify the woman, Choi said.

LAPD Lt. Alondra Garcia confirmed to The Times that no call was logged from the restaurant’s address the evening of the incident.

Police did, however, receive a call for a battery investigation at that intersection of Van Nuys Boulevard and Moorpark Street at 7:52 p.m., which was around the time of the incident. Garcia said she did not have any other information recorded about what that call was about or whether units were dispatched.

An incident of anti-Asian harassment at an In-N-Out location in Contra Costa County went viral in 2022. A UCLA student and her friend, both of Korean descent, were recording a TikTok video when a man approached, asked about their racial background and then proceeded to make homophobic and anti-Asian comments. The man was arrested by San Ramon police on two counts of committing a hate crime.

The L.A. County lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for Choi and her daughter’s emotional distress and punitive damages for the company’s alleged misconduct.