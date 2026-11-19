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The first atmospheric river of the season has arrived in Southern California, bringing with it concerns over potential debris flows and flooding, especially to fire-scarred hillsides.

The storm began inundating roads in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties overnight and by Thursday morning, a section of Highway 1 in Santa Barbara County was closed, according to the California Department of Transportation.

“The front is very dynamic and has been a very efficient rain producer with rainfall rates over an inch an hour and half hour rates near three quarters of an inch per hour,” the National Weather Service’s Oxnard office posted Thursday morning. “These rates have prompted the issuance of multiple flash flood warnings.”

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When rain falls faster than a half-inch per hour, it has the potential to trigger a mudflow, especially on a hillside that’d been burned over within the last couple of years.

The storm comes amid a historically strong El Niño that has already warmed ocean waters and elevated sea levels. The climate pattern tilts the odds toward a wetter than normal winter in Southern California.

Overnight, the storm knocked over trees in San Luis Obispo and Summerland, flooded a section of Highway 101, trapping a vehicle, and triggered multiple rock slides, according to the weather service.

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Forecasters are calling for rainfall rates of a half-inch per hour, with higher rates of 0.75 to an inch per hour likely in pockets of the storm and across south-facing slopes, according to the weather service. The weather service issued a flood watch for Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, except for the Antelope Valley, which forecasters said could also see brief, locally heavy rain.

There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms that could cause heavy downpours, lightning and downburst winds, according to the weather service.

Authorities issued evacuation warnings for L.A. County residents whose properties are at heightened risk of mud and debris flows due to recent fires. Those residents — including those living near the burn scars of the Eaton fire in Altadena, the Palisades fire near Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Topanga, the Sunset fire in the Hollywood Hills, the Kenneth fire in Calabasas, the Hurst fire near Sylmar and the Canyon fire near Hasley Canyon, Castaic and Val Verde — have been contacted directly and told to prepare to leave, according to the county Office of Emergency Services. The warning is in place through 8 a.m. Friday.

All residents are encouraged to stay away from flood control channels, catch basins, canyons and natural waterways that are vulnerable to flooding, the Office of Emergency Services said.

California has activated its State Operations Center to coordinate an administration-wide response to the potential heavy rain and flooding, according to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, which also said the state is putting more resources closer to at-risk communities ahead of the storm. The office approves the prepositioning of local government fire department personnel and equipment, including engines and swift water rescue teams.

Northern California caught the first of the bad weather, pelted by heavy rain that left cars stalled in floodwaters Wednesday.

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Dramatic footage of vehicles submerged in San Francisco — from self-driving Waymos to USPS mail delivery trucks — circulated on social media and in local news reports. An underground Muni Metro station was closed due to flooding for more than two hours.