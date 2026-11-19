A Union Pacific train passes shipping containers seen at the rail yard at the LATC-Union Pacific Los Angeles Transportation Center.

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In a scheme out of an old western, a crew is accused of jumping onboard dozens of trains across Southern California, disabling the mechanics and hauling massive amounts of shoes as well as electronics and power tools into waiting rental vans for resale, authorities said Thursday.

The alleged train burglary crew cut their way into more than 70 cargo containers being hauled by the trains and stole more than $22.5 million in cargo, fueling a thriving black market, authorities said.

“The scale of the theft is staggering,” said First Assistant U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli in a statement announcing the federal indictment against the Los Angeles suspects.

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The goods were headed to distribution centers in California, Indiana, Kansas and Pennsylvania but, according to an indictment, ended up in stash houses across the Southland until the crew could sell them on the black market.

The bust comes amid growing concerns about rail heists in Los Angeles and around the nation. A few years ago, the region was hit by a string of heists that cleaned out cars filled with goods when the trains had to sit idle because of rail system congestion. The crimes prompted efforts to boost security and reduce stops. Last year, authorities busted another group accused of targeting trains in the Mojave Desert and making off with millions in Nike shoes.

Nike shoes were a target of the latest ring, prosecutors said. Reselling sneakers has become a multibillion-dollar industry, with the most sought-after pairs selling for three or four times their retail value on the second-hand market.

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Fourteen suspects are facing charges that include conspiracy to commit interstate railroad cargo theft, possession or receipt of stolen interstate cargo, violence against railroad carriers, and theft of interstate railroad cargo.

Federal prosecutors allege the head of the train heist crew, Nathan Daniel Angel, 21, targeted high-value trains that traveled on Southern California’s rails. The crew spotted the trains carrying the goods, and identified locations to force the trains to stop. At Angel’s direction, prosecutors allege, the crew boarded the trains, cut the air hoses, causing the train to see a sudden loss of air pressure, engaging its brakes unexpectedly, forcing the train into an emergency stop. The burglaries occurred during these forced stops in Pico Rivera, Fullerton and other locations in Southern California, officials said in the statement.

The crew then used rented or used trucks and vans to load the stolen goods.

Thursday’s announcement followed a 14-month investigation, said Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan J. Hochman in a statement.

“We are determined to protect this vital supply chain and ensure that goods reach their intended destinations, not the black market,” Hochman said.

According to the federal indictment, the crew is believed to have been involved in burglarizing more than 70 train containers between Feb. 2024 and as recently as this month.

Prosecutors allege the crew also used Instagram to coordinate the heists, and often took video and pictures of the stolen goods to coordinate resales — sometimes in the middle of the heist.

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In one video, posted by Essayli on social media, a masked man is seen on a moving train and using a battery-powered tool to cut through a container. The video then shows men inside the container, moving boxes and one sitting on a cardboard box during an apparent heist.

One man then points the camera to his unmasked face as he whistles and poses with a peace sign.

The group also communicated via an Instagram group chat that prosecutors referred to as “Los Trenes Group Chat,” or Spanish for “The Trains Group Chat.”

In July, prosecutors allege, Sanchez shared a picture with the group that showed people in dark clothing and baseball caps onboard of a train, tossing out boxes of shoes to black BMW and Mercedez Benz cars riding alongside. The image, which appears to be AI generated, was titled with a logo at the top that read “Los Trenes.”

The heists could yield hundreds of thousands of dollars in goods at times, according to the federal indictment. One burglary in Aug. 23, 2025, for example, resulted in thousands of Jordan 3 Retro Family Affair sneakers being stolen. Prosecutors allege the shoes had an estimated retail value of more than $588,000.

Those named in the federal indictment include several men from East L.A. along with the 21-year-old Angel: Daniel Angel, 38 ; Rodolfo Angel, 23 ; Jose Luis Angel, 23 ; Donta Hedgeman, 27 ; Daniel Garcia, 36 ; Ruben Mario Banuelos, 26;and Jorge Angel Aguilar Espinoza. Also indicted were; Ricardo Mares, 32, of Florence-Firestone; Fernando Alexis Alvarado Villegas, 27, of South-Central; Carlos Robert Estrada, 28, of Whittier; Angel Sanchez, 24, of Commerce; Fredy Marquina, 25, of Westlake; and Carlos Luis Fernando Martinez, 23, of Vermont Square.

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Prosecutors allege Marquina arranged potential buyers for the stolen goods, including a sneaker and streetwear resale company based in Los Angeles that prosecutors referred to as “Company 1.”

The unnamed company is not an authorized Nike reseller, but prosecutors allege that between May 2025 and October 2025 Marquina and the crew sold more than $1 million dollar’s-worth of stolen Nike products, and other items, to the store.

The federal indictment does not name the company.

Los Angeles Police, whose Commercial Crimes Bureau assisted in the investigation, named the investigation internally as Operation CoolKicks, said Capt. Mike Bland with the LAPD.

Officials did not elaborate why the operation was named CoolKicks, but a popular store by the same name was involved in a criminal investigation last year, where employees were accused of buying stolen shoes. The store is popular among sneakerheads across the country, especially because of their social media videos authenticating high-value shoes at their store.

The sales, according to the indictment, included large number of Nike sneakers at a time. On July 14, 2025, for example, prosecutors allege in the indictment that Marquina texted someone at the company about having 600 pairs of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

In the texts, Marquina offered to sell the shoes for $60 each, claiming they could be resold for $125 a pair.

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“I’ll buy all air forces,” the employee from the company responded in a text, according to the indictment. “Bring asap.”

Staff writer Richard Winton contributed to this article.