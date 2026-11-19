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About 11,000 rifle rounds and 1,950 pepper-ball projectiles are headed to police at University of California campuses, part of military-grade weaponry that officials say are necessary to train officers and keep campuses safe, including during the upcoming Olympics in Southern California.

The munitions and equipment were approved Wednesday by the UC Regents, who, under state law must vote on the purchases regardless of how they are paid for. The board must also review equipment police already have.

UC officials said the requests were largely for training and, at UCLA, Olympics security. UCLA expects to house, feed and support around 17,000 athletes, as well as members of their assistance teams, according to UCLA officials, for the Summer Games in 2028.

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The purchases come after years of growing scrutiny of UC policing that has critics across the political spectrum.

At UCLA and some other UCs, large deployments of officers and weapons during the 2024 pro-Palestinian protests spurred critics on the left, including student groups, free speech advocates and pro-Palestinian groups, resulting in litigation.

A perceived reluctance to enforce campus access and civil rights has critics on the right, including some Jewish groups and the Trump administration, which launched investigations into how UC campuses handle protests and alleged antisemitism.

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Police at five campuses asked for new equipment: UCLA, Riverside, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Merced. Four campuses did not: Davis, Irvine, San Francisco and Santa Cruz, according to a report by the UC Council of Chiefs of Police.

UCLA police asked to expand their emergency response drone fleet from three to five and to buy up to four separate drones solely for pilots to practice flying. Of the 1,950 pepper-ball projectiles UCLA requested, 1,000 contain a chemical irritant and 950 do not. Police said they want the inert rounds for places where they want to avoid exposing people to the irritant, such as enclosed spaces. They also requested 50 more 40-millimeter foam-tipped rounds.

UCLA police also said the equipment was necessary because of “growth and expansion” as the university buys and builds more housing and medical and administrative properties.

UC campus police have bought similar equipment before. Purchases and maintenance for such gear in fiscal 2025-26 added up to about $237,000, according to UC’s latest report, which gave no total price for Wednesday’s requests. In fiscal 2023-24, UCLA police paid $4,950 for 150 40-millimeter impact rounds and UC San Diego police paid about $3,000 for 5,000 rifle rounds, both out of their police departments’ annual budgets, according to a UC report that year.

This year, UCLA’s munitions request in particular drew opposition. At a Nov. 4 public meeting UCLA police held on Zoom, critics demanded that the department stop purchasing 40-millimeter foam-tipped projectile weapons.

UC police policy allows officers to fire them at people who show “assaultive or life-threatening behavior,” or who actively resist and are believed to have access to a deadly weapon. The manufacturer says the rounds are meant to strike large muscles such as the thighs and warns they can cause serious injury or death.

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“No student or UCLA community member should be the next person shot,” opponents of the purchase wrote in a public letter with 395 signatures at the time, including 170 UCLA faculty and staff, according to UCLA political science professor Michael Chwe. It has since grown to 432 signers.

A federal judge in January barred the Los Angeles Police Department from using 40-millimeter launchers for crowd control, after finding that officers violated a 2021 order limiting their use. By having “40mm projectile weapons banned in the LAPD, UCLA police subjects our community members to a lower standard of safety,” Chwe wrote in an email.

The largest request came from UC San Diego, which asked for 11,000 rounds of rifle ammunition. In a report, UC San Diego police said the rounds would cost about $5,100.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the regents’ Compliance and Audit Committee, members recommended approval of the requests before the full board voted Wednesday. Still, some committee members questioned the requests.

Regent Hadi Makarechian asked why San Diego’s request was needed and whether that campus was “under some sort of a threat.”

“To me, it sounds like a lot of ammunition,” Makarechian said.

Mike Denson, UC San Francisco’s police chief and the UC systemwide coordinator for police services, said that purchases generally depend on the number of officers and rifles, and that the rounds are “used primarily for training.” UC San Diego police said in a campus report that the purchase would replenish ammunition used in rifle training and qualification tests.

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Student Regent Miguel Craven asked about drone surveillance.

Denson said police use drones to respond to crimes in progress and search for missing people, but do not use them at protests without chancellor approval. “We don’t use any kind of facial recognition,” he said.

UC Santa Barbara asked for 12 AR-15-style patrol rifles for administrative vehicles driven by officers. UC Riverside sought two drones, and UC Merced asked for 200 reloadable rounds of ammunition so officers could practice aiming and firing 40-millimeter launchers. The department says the rounds are “not for use on humans.”

Separately, the UC Office of the President requested four command vehicles, which can be used as mobile offices where police can coordinate a response to an emergency or large events, such as protecting the Athletes Village at UCLA. In its report to regents, UC did not specify the kind of command vehicles that will be purchased. It’s common for police in general to use specially outfitted trucks or motor homes for command centers.

UC said it applied for a federal grant to pay for these vehicles and was awarded $2.05 million in October through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services program. UCLA did not apply for the grant, and UC said it has not yet ordered the vehicles. The vehicles will stay with UC police after the Games. UC said they will be stationed where needed.

The regents’ vote authorizes the purchases but does not fund them. In past years, campus police have typically paid for such equipment out of their department budgets.

The equipment generally comes from commercial manufacturers that sell to police, including drone maker Skydio, PepperBall and Defense Technology, which makes the 40-millimeter rounds.

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Wednesday’s vote was required by Assembly Bill 481, legislation passed in 2021 that requires law enforcement agencies to get approval from their governing bodies before acquiring military equipment and to report annually on such use.

Lawmakers passed the bill in the wake of the 2020 murder of George Floyd and the broader debate over police militarization.