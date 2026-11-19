The Stanislaus Wildlife Care Center, shown in an image that predates the fire.

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About 40 animals were killed in a fire that broke out Wednesday night at a wildlife care center in Stanislaus County.

The fire at Stanislaus Wildlife Care Center in Hughson — a small Central Valley city of about 8,000 residents — was reported about 6:45 p.m. and took two hours to knock down.

Arriving firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames that had already burned through the roof of a building that housed the center’s animal hospital, a sign that the blaze had been burning for a while, said Hughson Fire Protection District Assistant Fire Chief Randall Kelley.

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The center is well known in the region because schools would take students there on field trips, Kelley said.

“It’s a little tough for our small community,” Kelley said, adding that the hospital building is a “total loss.”

Most of the animals inside died, the center’s executive director, Donna Burt, told the Modesto Bee, which was first to report on the fire. The center said in the statement that animals in its outside aviaries and display building were not harmed in the fire.

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Representatives of the center could not immediately be reached on Thursday. But the center wrote on social media that the animals that died included two squirrels named Ariel and Boba; Hopper, a three-decade-old raven; Curley, an elderly barn owl; and Benny, a rabbit. Several doves, opossums and other animals also died.

Two snakes and a turtle survived, and were evaluated for smoke inhalation, according to the center. A tank of feeder cockroaches also survived.

There wasn’t anyone inside the building when the fire started. The center’s employees had gone home early, around 4 p.m., because of a power outage in the area, Kelley said.

Heavy rain, strong winds and narrow roads slowed firefighting efforts. The rural site did not have fire hydrants, so crews requested additional water tenders, Kelley said. A live power line fell on one side of the building, so crews could not safely battle flames in that section of the property until the electric company cut off power to the line, he said.

Authorities are investigating what caused the fire. The investigation will likely center on whether the fire brought the power line down, or whether a damaged power line arced and started the fire, Kelley said, noting that it was too early to draw conclusions.

The Stanislaus Wildlife Center, which was established in 1984, cares for injured and orphaned native wild animals, including bats, cedar waxwings, tree squirrels, baby skunks and turtles, according to the center website.

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“We do have insurance, but rebuilding will take time and, I think, cost more than the insurance will ultimately pay,” the center wrote on social media Wednesday, noting that it was accepting donations. “There was so much equipment and supplies in that building.”