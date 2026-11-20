4.2-magnitude earthquake rattles L.A. area, centered near Commerce
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A 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Friday morning.
The temblor was centered near Commerce and occurred at 3:25 a.m.
There were no immediate reports of damage, but the quake was felt across a wide area of the L.A. basin.
Residents in Koreatown, Inglewood, Silver Lake and Mar Vista reported brief shaking.
People online were spooked by the pre-dawn tremblor.
“Wowsers. That earthquake scared me. It was 4.0!” one X user posted.
“The jolt / noise of that Earthquake was really no fun,” wrote another.