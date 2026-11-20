Sara Mally, left, takes a photo of her husband Loren Mally, who holds their son Reznor, 2 1/2, while walking on the beach as storm clouds pass over Venice Beach on Wednesday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A quick, but powerful atmospheric river moved through Southern California on Thursday breaking decades-old rainfall records and providing a preview of what’s anticipated to be a soggy winter.

The storm dumped anywhere from roughly half an inch of precipitation to a whopping 5.54 inches at Running Springs in the San Bernardino Mountains over the course of two days, according to National Weather Service data posted Friday morning.

The storm arrived amid a historically strong El Niño that has already warmed ocean waters and elevated sea levels. The climate pattern tilts the odds toward a wetter-than-normal winter in Southern California.

Advertisement

The deluge resulted in several rescues across the region, including in Chino Hills where a woman was presumed dead after she and another person were swept away in Chino Creek on Thursday afternoon. One person was rescued from the water and taken to a hospital, according to the Chino Valley Fire Department. It is not clear how the pair ended up in the water.

The fast-moving storm system showered Burbank with 2 inches of rain, Beverly Hills with 1.62 inches, downtown Los Angeles with 1.11 inches and Long Beach with 0.76 inches, according to the weather service.

In Orange County, Anaheim Hills received 1.50 inches of rain, while areas along the coast saw a bit less precipitation. Huntington Beach got 0.35 inches of rain and just 0.24 inches fell on Corona del Mar.

Advertisement

A rainfall record of 1.46 inches was set at Santa Maria Airport on Thursday, toppling the former record of 0.7 inches set in 1963. The storm dumped 2.11 inches of rain at Bob Hope Airport in Burbank, breaking a record of 1.95 inches set in 1967. And at the National Weather Service station in Oxnard, a record rainfall of 1.77 inches was set, breaking the prior record of 0.96 inches set in 1967.

The region is expected to dry out over the next several days before another, much weaker, storm system moves into the area Sunday night into Monday morning. That storm is likely to produce some rain along the Central Coast, but there’s only a 30% to 40% chance of precipitation south of Point Conception, according to the weather service.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be modest with a quarter-inch falling on the Central Coast and a tenth of an inch or less to the south.