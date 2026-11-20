Outgoing Chino Valley Unified School Board President Sonja Shaw rips up letter on Thursday from the state attorney general’s office that asked the district to delay a vote on banning trans-athletes from girls sports.

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Transgender athletes will be barred from girls sports through a policy approved Thursday by the Chino Valley Board of Education, setting up a showdown with California officials orchestrated by board President Sonja Shaw in her final meeting as an elected district official.

For Shaw, who gave up her board seat for an unsuccessful run for state superintendent of public instruction, the meeting was an emotional last mile for what had become a signature issue: keeping girls sports teams accessible only to students who were born biologically female.

“I’m not giving up or giving in,” Shaw said, as supporters applauded.

Just as loud were Shaw opponents, a few of whom she had ejected from the three-hour meeting at district headquarters.

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Shaw exited dramatically — adding to a legacy of outspoken conservatism that, on some issues, lined up with parents outside her political base.

The makeup of the school board in this San Bernardino County enclave is about to become more politically diverse — because two Shaw-aligned conservatives lost their races to more liberal candidates. One of the losing candidates was Shaw’s husband, Chris Shaw, who was running for his wife’s seat. Conservatives continue to hold a 3-2 majority, making it seem likely that policies driven by Shaw could persist over the next two years.

On Thursday, however, Shaw had one defection that led to a 4-1 tally. Board member Andrew Cruz voted against the policy after first trying to delay the vote to allow new members to weigh in. Shaw called his actions “cowardly.”

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Under the new policy, sex is defined strictly by biology at birth, which will be used to determine eligibility for sports teams. Moreover, all facilities, including restrooms and locker rooms, as well as accommodations for overnight school trips, must be separated by biological sex.

Although separation by sex already was district policy, the difference is that the previous policy — and state law — lets students participate and use facilities consistent with their gender identity.

The divergence from state law sets up an immediate conflict with the office of state Attorney General Rob Bonta, which has done battle with the school system before.

“Because the Proposed Policies conflict with Education Code ... the Board should reject the proposal, or at the very least, delay the vote to allow for discussion of the District’s understanding regarding the applicability of state law to the Proposed Policies,” wrote Deputy Attorney General Edward Nugent in a Wednesday letter to the school system.

Shaw responded in a statement on X, saying that federal law trumps state law, aiming her comments directly at Bonta. Shaw also ripped up the letter during the board meeting.

“I will never back down from protecting our daughters. You picked the wrong fight with this mom,” Shaw posted.

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The policy also prohibits the district from disciplining students or staff who decline to compete against or share facilities with a biological male.

Another provision gives students who request it access to single-user facilities or private accommodations with no questions asked.

Biological sex will be determined using the student’s enrollment records and any disputes will go to a designated district administrator. If the student’s enrollment record is unavailable or has been amended, the student will have to provide either an original birth certificate or a signed statement from a health care provider, based on a routine sports physical, verifying the student’s sex.

Activist and Shaw critic Lisa Greathouse called Shaw’s proposal a last-ditch effort to usher in conservative policies that will alienate marginalized students and likely lead to costly legal battles.

“It’s a slap in the face to voters who have told the board in casting their vote that they don’t want us spending our time and resources on culture war battles and only increases the divisiveness in our community,” said Greathouse, co-founder of Chino Valley Defenders of Public Education, a coalition of parents, students and teachers.

No transgender athletes have been identified as playing girls sports in the district, Greathouse said.

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Passion on both sides

The meeting was frequently raucous, sometimes vitriolic — with one-minute public comments lasting well over an hour and some not waiting to shout out their views.

Most of the scheduled speakers were Shaw supporters.

Sophia Lorey, a former collegiate athlete and outreach director for the group California Family Council, thanked Shaw for “going out with a bang” by introducing the policy at her last meeting.

Leave Our Kids Alone co-founder Manuk Grigoryan, draped in an American flag, thanked Shaw for her work.

Spectators yelled over each other during a commemoration of Shaw’s time as president.

Jude Leo Watters spoke over Shaw when she interrupted public speakers to assert that the teacher union’s legal challenges against the district — not her policies — were to blame for large sums spent on legal costs.

Shaw had a security guard escort Watters from the room.

Those reveling in Shaw’s departure included Nereyda Hernandez, the mother of a high school trans athlete AB Hernandez, whom Shaw targeted last year.

“I walk out of this meeting with my head held high because, unlike you, we won,” said Hernandez, in her public comment.

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A shift in politics

The board seats in Chino Valley are among notable losses for Christian conservatives across Southern California.

In Temecula, school board President Joseph Komrosky, who led an effort to ban critical race theory in the district, is trailing challenger David Sola, who has declared victory. Four moderate incumbents in the Orange Unified School District are far ahead of their conservative challengers.

Chris Shaw lost to Frank Gerdine, who was endorsed by local Democratic leaders. Shaun Smith, a conservative incumbent, lost to Meagan Lichthart, who had the local Democratic Party endorsement.

Four years of battles

The ban will impact the 26,000 students in a diverse, conservative-leaning Inland Empire school system that became a battleground for culture-war politics since Shaw took office in 2022.

Shaw has been a leader among a small wave of conservative, often evangelical Christian, often pro-Trump school board members who have championed efforts to prevent transgender student participation in girls’ sports, and restrict books with LGBTQ+ themes and characters or with descriptions of sex and ban unsanctioned flags, with the aim of targeting gay pride flags.

Shaw’s board approved a policy that mandated a parent be notified of their child’s gender-identity expression at school. Another allowed parents to challenge school library books with content they deemed sexually explicit.

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The parent notification policy is tied up in litigation, and advocates have filed a challenge to the library book policy with the California Department of Education.

The new policy on girls sports relies on a conservative reading of a ruling by the Supreme Court, which upheld similar policies in other states.

Shaw said the Chino Valley policy follows the Supreme Court’s logic.

“Chino Valley is not going to sit on the sidelines and wait for someone else to lead,” Shaw said in a release. “We have an opportunity to stand up, do what is right, and give other school districts a blueprint to follow.”

But while the court permitted states to have such policies, it didn’t require them.

In a letter this week, Associated Chino Teachers, the district’s teacher union, like Bonta’s office, urged the board to reject or postpone the policy.

“Our concern is that there are unintended consequences of what she is asking our teachers, educators, and coaches to do within that policy,” said William Renner, the union president.

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Former Chino Valley teacher and activist Kristi Hirst agreed: “It’s going to turn into this situation where girls who don’t look as feminine as what other people think they should are going to be targeted and complained about.”

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As to her future, Shaw assured her supporters that her work is not over.

“Everybody is asking where I’m going and only God knows because I give him my yes,” Shaw said. “I beg him every day, throw me back in the fire, Lord, because I am ready to continue to serve not only Chino Valley but California in some sense to protect his most precious children.”

Shaw said that one goal would be to “expose the unions.”