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Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman has chosen her City Council chief of staff Andrea Conant and veteran lawyer George Kieffer to lead her transition team, in roles that will help her determine who will be running city departments and be named to city oversight commissions.

Conant has worked for Raman’s council office since 2021 as her chief of staff. Kieffer is a longtime lawyer who has been a part of the city and state’s civic fabric for decades. He was appointed to help rewrite L.A.’s city charter in 1999 and also served as the chair of the UC Board of Regents for more than a decade.

“We are bringing together people who have spent their careers building businesses, organizaing workers, strengthening neighborhoods, and serving our communities,” Raman said in a statement.

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Raman also announced on Friday a 28-person transition committee that she said would advise the transition team, calling it “A Committee for the City.”

The group includes real estate developer Jason Oppenheim, actor and producer Issa Rae, Controller Kenneth Mejia, Pete Rodriguez of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Rafael Jaime, the president of the United Auto Workers 4811.

Others include Evan Spiegel, chief executive officer of Snap Inc., and Nick Pritzker, director of the family foundation of Los Angeles philanthropist Anthony Pritzker, a scion of the Pritzker family whose interests include the Hyatt Hotels chain and other holdings.

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Raman’s team already launched a website where people can send their resumes.

The mayor-elect’s transition team is smaller than the committee and includes many members of her campaign, like campaign manager Ian Manheimer and public affairs strategist Tessa Wick.

Leigh Flores, a consultant who worked on the Biden inauguration, will also be working for the transition team and former Deputy Controller Rick Cole and political strategists Mae Gates and Jeff Millman will also advise the mayor-elect during the transition.

Raman and her advisors have been meeting daily in a City Hall conference room as she prepares to take office.

The transition team for an incoming mayor has three roles, according to former Democratic state Assemblymember and mayoral candidate Bob Hertzberg, who chaired the transition team for former mayor Antonio Villaraigosa when he succeeded James K. Hahn in 2005.

The first role is to help fill city jobs and commissions, a time-consuming effort that entails interviewing candidates, reviewing resumes and identifying the best choice for different positions.

The second role is to talk with key leaders of Mayor Karen Bass’ administration and other city departments to learn the status of different initiatives and what the biggest issues are.

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The third role, Hertzberg said, is to begin developing the vision for what one wants to accomplish while serving as mayor.

“You are inundated with thank-you notes and everybody wants to see you and everybody wants a job. But the most important thing is why did you get elected and what your vision is and is there a way to reorganize the city to articulate that vision?” Hertzberg said.

Different mayors have handled transitions differently. In 2005, Villaraigosa named an 81-person team including business people, artists and civic leaders to serve as a “recruitment army,” to build his administration.

Garcetti, coming in eight years later, took a quieter approach. He appointed Rich Llewellyn, who served as Garcetti’s chief of staff for years in the city council, to help lead the transition. Llewellyn said there would be no team, just him and Garcetti traveling the city speaking to residents and business owners about how to improve Los Angeles.

Bass, who was defeated for reelection earlier this month, tapped LA28 senior vice president Christopher Thompson to lead her transition in 2022, and he went on to become her first chief of staff. She also allowed Garcetti staffers to keep their jobs for more than four months, hoping to provide a smooth transition into her administration.

Raman has taken a similar tack, sending a letter to Bass staffers on Nov. 18 thanking them for their work for the city and informing them that they can maintain their positions through early February.

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She also offered them the opportunity to apply for jobs within her administration.