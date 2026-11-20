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The blue tsunami booted much of the Republican Party out of Capitol Hill, Texas and many other parts of the country. But the final shoveful of dirt on the GOP — and MAGA — coffin might have landed here in Southern California.

Famously Republican Orange County has completed its makeover from purple to blue.

This is now Dem turf and Ronald Reagan — who famously declared that O.C. is “where the good Republicans go before they die” — must be spinning in his grave faster than a pulsar.

Here’s the GOP’s sad midterms box score: Steve Hilton, who finished behind Xavier Becerra, had the worst showing of any Republican gubernatorial candidate in O.C. in modern times even though he kicked off his campaign in Huntington Beach.

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It was the first time Democrats won all statewide races in Orange County even though three GOP stalwarts — Supervisor Don Wagner, Orange Councilmember Denis Bilodeau and former Huntington Beach City Atty. Michael Gates — ran for secretary of state, the Board of Equalization and state attorney general, respectively.

Orange County Republicans lost all congressional and legislative seats fully within county boundaries, holding on only to those that spilled into the Inland Empire. They lost races in once reliably Republican strongholds including Tustin and Fullerton, as well as school boards in Orange and Yorba Linda.

Vietnamese American incumbents in Little Saigon lost to Democrats, which is like Luka Dončić losing a three-point contest to, well, me.

Even Huntington Beach, the ruby red tip of California’s GOP spear this decade, saw the architects of its MAGA supermajority council — former Mayor Tony Strickland and Councilmember Gracey Van Der Mark — fail to take their revolution to Sacramento. Proposition 39, which sought to create a voter ID law in California and was the type of anti-immigrant catnip that Orange County lawmakers used to pioneer, didn’t pass locally despite Strickland serving as its co-author.

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Orange County used to be the type of conservative mecca that sent native son Richard Nixon to the U.S. Senate and White House and two other locals to the Senate. Political pundits have described the county as purple ever since Hillary Clinton became the first Democratic candidate since FDR to win Orange County in 2016 and voters chose an all-Democrat congressional delegation in 2018 for the first time.

But let’s call my homeland for what it actually now is politically. The MAGA movement — as ugly and mean and Lovecraftian a political movement as the United States of America has ever been afflicted by — drove the Republican Party here over an embankment and into a ditch of its own digging. Just like it did in much of the country.

The red pockets left on the Orange County electoral map look like a rash of measles.

Republican Steve Hilton announces his failed campaign for governor at the Pier Plaza in Huntington Beach in 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

It’s a deserved dénouement to a party that created the culture warrior/chicken hawk/xenophobia paranoiac political template back when Donald Trump was a kid and used it to dominate county life for generations — not to mention inspire Republicans nationwide. But success breeds complacency, the cliche goes, and the Orange County GOP stayed its hateful course even as the county dramatically changed during the Trump era.

Party leaders acted as if Orange County was still a white suburban wonderland even though it’s been majority minority now since 2004. GOP politicians hitched themselves to MAGA even though local voters never chose Trump in each of his presidential elections.

Republican-run cities from Dana Point to Yorba Linda and Seal Beach to Rancho Santa Margarita still refuse to acknowledge that countywide poverty is real, that outrageous housing prices keep pushing out young people, that unhoused people set up tents even in Irvine, and especially that climate change is eroding the county’s valuable coast. Conservatives here are so deluded that voters in San Clemente — all the way down there at the southern edge of O.C. standing like an Orc protecting Sauron — resoundingly rejected a one-cent sales tax that would’ve funded sand replenishment projects for its disappearing beaches, which is like a cancer patient refusing to undergo chemotherapy.

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Republicans still hold all countywide elected positions and the Department of Education. But their laughable showing this month exposed a party with no idea what to do next and an anemic bench of young politicians it can’t help win higher office, unlike in elections past. Cluelessness was the hallmark of local Democrats for decades. Now, they’re planning for the future with a winning swagger I’ve never seen in them but also the necessary humility. Although they might be ascendant, there’s still a lot of work before they can forever relegate the Republicans to Libertarian-level irrelevancy.

I keep telling crowds wherever I go that not only is it no longer John Wayne’s Orange County; it’s not even mine anymore. Democratic candidates that would’ve never had a chance in the old Orange County — a former socialist, current democratic socialists, a wokoso former NFL punter — triumphed. Paula Swift is set to become the region’s first Black legislator. If ever there was a place that needed its politics changed, it was here — and here we are.

That’s why I was happy to speak this week at the monthly gathering of the Central Orange County Democratic Club. Over 100 people gathered in a church meeting hall to hear from newly elected officials. They were also there to congratulate themselves — not just for election day, but for swarming the previous night’s Tustin City Council meeting to harangue outgoing Mayor Austin Lumbard, who lost to a Democrat.

As a parting gift to incoming Mayor Letitia Clark, he planned to sign off on a bunch of political appointees until online uproar forced him to stand down. A generation ago, a GOP politician wouldn’t have blinked at embarking on such a craven move and Democratic activists would’ve harrumphed and bemoaned their weakling political state and little else.

Not anymore. Lee K. Fink, the sole Democrat on the Tustin council until Clark gets sworn in next month, thanked everyone for their work and shared voting numbers that revealed incoming Gov. Becerra won every council district in Fink’s hometown.

“I hope,” the council member told the cheering crowd, “we’ve awakened a sleeping beast.”