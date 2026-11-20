San Mateo County Dist. Atty. Stephen M. Wagstaffe’s office filed charges against the owner of a squatter eviction company over the use of guns and swords. “Any time weapons are brought into a circumstance, there’s a danger,” he said.

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The owner of a squatter removal company is headed to court, where he faces multiple felony charges, alleging his company used guns and swords to remove people out of a San Bruno home.

ASAP Squatter Removal claims on its website that it has 95% success rate and touts the use of “professional-grade tactical gear,” including firearms, ballistic armor, flash bangs, tear gas, and custom ammunition, to remove squatters. The company doesn’t make any mention of using Samurai swords or katanas, but its owner, James Jacobs, appears in a picture on the website wielding a long sword.

Now Jacobs faces seven felony counts in San Mateo County, where he and contractors with his company allegedly stormed into a San Bruno home on Jan. 6 wielding swords and guns, and ordering people inside the home to leave. The charges include first-degree burglary, two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and four counts of false imprisonment by violence. Jacobs is set to appear in court on Dec. 3, according to court records.

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Jacobs has pleaded not guilty. Jacobs did not immediately respond to requests for comment through his company. His attorney also did not immediately respond.

In a recent interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Jacobs described himself as a “moral crusader” and embraced the reputation he has earned as a vigilante.

“If you’re calling me a vigilante, then you’re admitting that basically there’s an issue with the system,” he told The Chronicle.

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But prosecutors allege Jacob’s company crossed a line.

After criminal charges were filed against Jacobs in March, San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen M. Wagstaffe said the use of weapons to evict squatters raised the possibility that the incident could have gone violently wrong.

“Any time weapons are brought into a circumstance, there’s a danger,” Wagstaffe told KTVU Fox 2 at the time. “How do they know the people inside didn’t have their own firearms?”

The Chronicle reported that Jacobs has since also filed a claim against San Mateo County, alleging that Wagstaffe has made comments that have defamed him.