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A day after a magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattled Los Angeles County, another earthquake shook up the region Saturday morning.

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck just off the coast Saturday at 6:09 a.m., about 4 miles southeast of Point Fermin in San Pedro and about 9 miles southwest of downtown Long Beach, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Weak shaking may have been felt in southern L.A. County and western Orange County, including in places like Torrance, Redondo Beach, Carson, the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Buena Park, Seal Beach and Huntington Beach.

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Earthquake faults close to Saturday’s quake include the Cabrillo and Palos Verdes faults.

The Palos Verdes fault zone, which runs nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties, is capable of triggering a magnitude 7.8 earthquake. The Palos Verdes fault systems runs beneath numerous neighborhoods and the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

In a worst-case scenario, the Palos Verdes fault system could unleash a quake that combines the most destructive qualities of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, a magnitude 6.7 temblor, and the 7.1 Ridgecrest quake that struck in 2019, John H. Shaw, a professor of structural and economic geology at Harvard University, said in 2022.

Saturday’s temblor was felt less widely than Friday’s earthquake, which was centered in Commerce and, after being initially calculated as a magnitude 4.2, was later revised to a magnitude 3.9. Saturday’s quake produced more intense shaking — classified as “light shaking,” according to the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale — in places like South L.A., East L.A., Boyle Heights, downtown L.A., Monterey Park and Alhambra.

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Friday’s quake was probably triggered on a fault within the Puente Hills system, according to seismologist Lucy Jones, a Caltech research associate.

The Puente Hills system has long been cited as a major seismic hazard for Southern California because it runs through heavily populated areas and can produce a major quake. A magnitude 7.5 quake in the Puente Hills thrust fault system could kill 3,000 to 18,000 people, according to the USGS and the Statewide California Earthquake Center. The economic loss could be up to $252 billion, which could be the costliest disaster in U.S. history.

The ShakeAlert computer system that warns about the imminent arrival of earthquake shaking was activated by the incident but did not send a warning to users’ phones Friday because it was not strong enough, USGS officials explained at a press conference Friday morning.

The threshold to send an alert to cellphones is a magnitude 4.5 earthquake, and this one was just below that, but the system did detect it was coming, USGS scientist Bob De Groot said.

The earthquake early warning system was activated on Thursday at 10:49 p.m. in northern and central California, prompted by a magnitude 5 earthquake that struck in a remote part of San Benito County, near the San Andreas fault. The epicenter was about 9 miles northwest of the Pinnacles Campground Store at Pinnacles National Park.

Strong shaking occurred near the rural epicenter, but it was weak or light by the time it reached cities like Salinas and King City. No significant damage was reported from Thursday’s quake.

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There was no connection between the San Benito County and Los Angeles County quakes.