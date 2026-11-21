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A body was found Friday on an island in the Los Angeles River between the Los Feliz Boulevard Bridge and the Colorado Street Bridge — a day after a powerful storm soaked the area, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a report about the body shortly before 11 a.m. Friday.

Lyndsey Lantz, a department spokeswoman, told The Times that the body matched the description of a person who reportedly fell into the river on Thursday, per initial reports. Lantz said she had no further details about the person’s identity as of Friday evening.

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In a statement, the fire department said it received a report at 8:04 a.m. Thursday of a person in the river near Roscoe Boulevard and Brimfield Avenue.

Crews searched for 50 minutes and positioned units at downstream rescue points, the statement said. They searched by ground, air and water, but could not locate anyone, according to a department alert.

The sites where the person was reportedly spotted in the river and where the body was recovered are more than 10 miles apart.

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The L.A. County medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death, and the Los Angeles Police Department will lead the investigation, according to the fire department.

“We urge everyone to stay out of the river and away from its banks, especially during and after rain,” the fire department said. “Swift water is far more powerful than it looks. If you see someone in the water, call 911 immediately and do not go in after them.”