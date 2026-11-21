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The problems plaguing MacArthur Park have spanned generations.

Los Angeles officials have battled waves of gang violence, homelessness, drugs and deaths in a picturesque green space surrounding a lake in the heart of one of America’s most densely populated neighborhoods.

But sustained improvement has proved difficult, and in recent years the park has seen a new surge in drug dealing and addiction. So now, Los Angeles is trying a new approach.

A person stops to look at the fence as he walks around the perimeter of MacArthur Park. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Officials are beginning to build a $2.3-million fence that they say will allow them to close the park at night and perform maintenance and other improvements. Construction crews began erecting a temporary chain-link fence on Tuesday, with an 8-foot-tall green barrier expected to be completed next year. The gate will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and police will patrol the park to clear it out before closing, according to the city’s plans.

The fence is expected to alter the look of the grand park, built as an urban oasis that graced generations of L.A. postcards and was once the pride of Los Angeles. Supporters argue the barrier could be a major step in making the park a place people feel safe visiting again.

But some residents are skeptical.

Isaias De Leon, 41, who was entertaining his 3-year-old daughter by pushing her on the swing set at MacArthur Park on Friday, doesn’t see it as enough.

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A drone view of MacArthur Park, where construction continues on temporary fencing around the park in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

“A fence isn’t what we need, what we need is more security to keep us safe,” he said, adding he sees people use and deal drugs just outside the park.

The barrier is not intended to be permanent, Mayor Karen Bass said, and city officials will “evaluate its effectiveness over time.”

“In recent years, the park has faced significant challenges, including drug activity, crime, vandalism, graffiti and sanitation issues,” she said in a statement to The Times. “The city has responded with increased LAPD patrols and enforcement, enhanced sanitation services, improved lighting, and continued efforts to connect individuals experiencing homelessness with available resources and supportive services.”

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On Friday, much of the park was empty aside from unhoused individuals who were sitting or napping on the grassy knolls near Park View and Wilshire Boulevard. The vendors who for years had operated on the corner of Alvarado Street selling food and other wares were gone.

An occasional breeze carried the scent of marijuana across the open space. A group of men smoking out of a pipe used to ingest methamphetamine were gathered at the park’s southern entrance.

Construction workers install temporary fencing along the perimeter of MacArthur Park in preparation for construction of a permanent 8-foot-tall green metal fence around the park. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Felipe Ruiz, 61, was among the unhoused individuals at the park on Friday. He became homeless four months ago after he lost vision in his left eye, lost his job as a cook at a Chinese restaurant and couldn’t make rent. Since then he’s made his way from Hollywood to MacArthur Park, spending just a few hours to get free meals.

But he quickly learned something about the park. “It’s not a safe place,” he said while eating a slice of Hawaiian pizza.

Nearby, more than 30 men and women stood in line to pick up a slice and some fruit. Seagulls and pigeons fought over scraps tossed their way. Ruiz said that when he visits the park, he rarely sees families with children and the playground is often empty.

A fence around the park made sense to him, he said, if it meant keeping people out at night when it gets even more dangerous.

“I don’t like to stay here too long because of the drugs and because people aren’t right,” he said.

The five-member Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners approved final plans for the fence last month, which will be funded in part by $1.6 million from the state budget.

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Other improvements have already been completed or are underway, including new signage, LED fixture upgrades, security cameras, improvements to the restrooms and upgrades to the playground, including new surfacing.

Officials are looking to restore pedestrian access through the tunnel connecting the north and south sides of the park, improve accessibility, and add Wi-Fi access, solar lights, irrigation repairs and other landscaping improvements. There’s also a push to bring back pedal boats by fall 2027, said Jimmy Kim, general manager of the city’s Department of Recreation and Parks.

“The department has done a tremendous job doing improvements here,” he told commissioners at a meeting last month.

But similar previous undertakings to improve the park haven’t lasted.

In early 2022, the park reopened after a $1.5-million makeover that included new plants and shrubs, irrigation, lighting, an asphalt walkway, park benches and planters. Then-City Councilman Gil Cedillo said at the time the park was reopening “clean, safe and secure” for parents, seniors and children to enjoy.

Homelessness, crime and drug activity quickly returned.

Bright blue concrete benches were strewn with trash and marked with graffiti. Artists’ murals were left unrecognizable, covered with large bubble letters and other markings. Trash covered parking lots and grassy spaces, and debris was left floating on the 8-acre lake on the south end of MacArthur Park.

LAPD officers apprehend a suspect after he swam in MacArthur Park Lake in an attempt to evade arrest. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

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Police made 694 arrests at MacArthur Park and the 350 feet surrounding it in the first eight months of 2026, down slightly from the 781 arrests during the same period in 2025. The majority of the crimes were aggravated assault and robbery, though two rapes were also reported, according to data provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

At smaller Lafayette Park nearby, which is fenced and closes at night, 36 arrests were reported between January and August of this year, LAPD data show.

Last summer, MacArthur Park became a topic of national discussion when President Trump sent masked immigration agents to storm the location in armored vehicles and on horseback. While it’s unclear how many people were detained in the operation, city officials saw the move as a blatant intimidation tactic in a public space at the center of a dense immigrant community.

Barry Milofsky, president of the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission, wrote in a letter to the parks commission in August that they were “apprehensive about the concept of closing off a civic monument to the public.” He urged them to consider other options before installing a fence.

Echo Park, which had faced similar challenges to MacArthur Park, had a temporary chain-link fence installed in 2021 while city officials cleared out a massive homeless encampment, cleaned and restored the park. That barrier was removed in 2023.

Efforts to revitalize MacArthur Park date back more than a half-century. In the park’s heyday, the surrounding neighborhoods were dotted with celebrity homes and fancy department stores. But the area declined, and beginning in the 1970s it became a first stop for generations of immigrants from Latin America.

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In the late 1980s and ’90s, the LAPD battled the crack cocaine trade with a series of enforcement actions that yielded mixed results.

A decade later, crime concerns sparked a new effort to “take back” the park. New playground equipment and security cameras were added. A few years later, LAPD Chief William Bratton picked the park as a testing ground for stronger police enforcement efforts.

In May, federal agents and local authorities arrested more than a dozen people as part of a sweep called “Operation Free MacArthur Park,” targeting what authorities called an “open-air drug market.”

A drone view of people walking around the perimeter of MacArthur Park, where construction continues on temporary fencing that will later be replaced by an 8-foot green metal barrier.

Norm Langer, the owner of Langer’s Deli, has been been among the most vocal business owners urging officials to clean up the park through efforts that include suspending the needle exchange program that operates there.

He said on Friday that the fence is “just one of several ingredients that are needed to secure the park and make it safe for our families and their children.”

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“The ongoing actions by law enforcement are another,” he said.

Staff writer Dakota Smith contributed to this report.