Just days after 38 dogs were recovered from a home in Pasadena, most are now available for adoption.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Animal control officers this week removed 38 dogs from a Pasadena house — and now, officials say they need to find homes for dozens of pups.

The passel of pooches was discovered after Pasadena Humane, responding to repeated complaints about barking, entered a home on a large lot on the northwestern side of the city, organization spokesperson Kevin McManus told The Times.

The owner initially was unwilling to cooperate with the center’s animal control investigators, according to McManus, and they later obtained a warrant to enter.

Advertisement

They were surprised by the sheer amount of dogs inside. “We didn’t think it was this many,” McManus said.

The dogs, which occasionally were kept in a fenced-off yard, appeared to be in good health, McManus said, and there was “no evidence of abuse or neglect.”

A physical exam found that the four oldest dogs, believed to be around 10 to 12 years old, had some age-related health issues.

Advertisement

Huckleberry and Banana are among the dogs available for adoption. (Pasadena Humane)

The number of dogs in the home had risen exponentially because the dogs were not spayed or neutered, McManus said. It did not appear to be a breeding operation.

The dogs were “clearly loved,” McManus said. “But there were way too many of them.”

On Thursday night, the owner surrendered the dogs to Pasadena Humane, meaning they could be rehomed earlier than expected.

Nearly 30 dogs, which shelter staff named after various fruits, are up for adoption. There are Chihuahuas and Chihuahua mixes as well as Belgian Malinois puppies. One dog named Pear already had found a temporary home as of Friday afternoon, according to McManus.

Recovered dogs were named after fruit, like Guava here. (Pasadena Humane)

The dogs’ owner has indicated they plan to reclaim four of the pooches — the maximum allowed by Pasadena city ordinance — and a family member intends to adopt another four. Pasadena Humane, which is holding those eight dogs, said there will be a vetting process before they are returned.

Advertisement

Each dog will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before it is released to a new home, according to the organization.

“Many of the dogs are undersocialized, unfamiliar with walking on a leash, and may have limited experience living indoors,” the organization said in a statement. “They are looking for patient, understanding adopters who can give them time and space to adjust. After so much change, these dogs need stability, patience and a place to call home.”

Gooseberry is one of the dogs that was recovered from a Pasadena home. (Pasadena Humane)

Pasadena Humane is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 361 S. Raymond Ave.