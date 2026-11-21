Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents surround a vehicle in the parking lot outside of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in Santa Clarita, CA, on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.

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An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on Friday used a baton to break the back window of a car in a Santa Clarita parking lot before other agents pulled a person from the back, placed him in handcuffs and took him away in a black SUV, according to a video shared with The Times.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security did not name the individual or answer questions about why officers handcuffed them.

“For operational security and the safety of our officers, ICE will not disclose or discuss law enforcement operations,” a spokesperson said in an email. The department has previously released details about operations.

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“Every day, DHS enforces the laws of the nation across the country, including in California,” a spokesperson said.

It’s unclear if Friday’s incident was part of a larger operation in Southern California. Last month, there was a reported surge of ICE activity farther north in the Central Valley.

The individual, who wore a brown sweatshirt and denim jeans, left the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station Friday morning, according to Jaechan Lee, who was there protesting the presence of ICE officers and witnessed the incident. Lee shared video of the altercation with the Times.

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A Times reporter left a voicemail with the sheriff’s office Saturday asking about the individual, but did not immediately hear back.

Lee, 22, said when the individual left the station, they asked a couple outside for a ride. They agreed, and as the white car they were driving pulled out of a parking space, ICE agents blocked it in with a gray SUV.

At least three officers in the video then knocked on the car windows and tried to open one of the car’s back doors, as protesters screamed and yelled at them. All the officers wore face coverings.

At one point, an agent lunged and forcefully pushed one of the protesters after he appeared to stand in front of an SUV driven by ICE officers.

After about a minute of the white car idling, now blocked in by two SUVs, both of which it is later revealed are driven by federal immigration agents, one officer can be heard saying to the driver: “I’m gonna break the window right now.”

A second officer said, “I just need to see who’s in the car.”

That officer then used a black baton to break one of the car’s back windows.

Over the next minute, several officers lunged and grabbed at someone in the back seat, before an individual in a sweatshirt is seen handcuffed outside the vehicle. That person is then put into a black SUV with officers and driven away.

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Lee said he did not know the individual’s name. He said only afterward did he consider that the interaction could have ended differently.

“Now that I think back to it, it could have easily been an Alex Pretti or Renee-type situation,” Lee said. Pretti and Renee Good were both U.S. citizens killed by ICE officers in Minneapolis earlier this year. “I only realized that after the fact.”